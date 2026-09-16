Punk Foodie Guide 7 Atlanta food pop-ups this week, featuring a growing Vietnamese and Laotian pop-up Punk Foodie’s list of pop-ups to try runs from Grant Park to Avondale Estates. Plus, we talk with the team from Side Quest. Side Quest’s Cynthia Hoang and Nik Soukavong. (Courtesy of Adrian Profumo)

By Sam Flemming 4 minutes ago Share

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events. Dhaba BBQ’s Jay Patel. (Courtesy of Kishhan Patel) Three new Indian-influenced barbecue items from Dhaba BBQ Who: Dhaba BBQ (@thedhababbq) from Jay Patel. When/Where: Saturday, Sept. 19, noon until sold out. The Stout Brothers Smyrna (@smyrnastoutbrothers). 1265 W. Spring St., Smyrna. Why you should check them out: Raised in a Gujarati vegetarian household in Chicago, self-taught pitmaster Patel applies Texas craft barbecue techniques and 24-hour marinades to the South Asian flavors of his youth. Named after India’s roadside food stalls, Dhaba BBQ reimagines traditional curries and street foods into handhelds and barbecue plates. Patel frequently rotates his menu to debut new items at each event, and for this Smyrna pop-up, he is rolling out three new dishes. The lineup features pork belly burnt ends seasoned with a Texas-style rub and glazed in a sweet jalebi-inspired sauce, slow-smoked brisket coated in a rich tikka masala sauce and tandoori pulled pork seasoned with black pepper and tandoori spices for a smoky, savory heat.

Gabriel’s Bagels’ sesame seed bagels. (Courtesy of Gabriel Solomon) Bagel drop and sandwiches at Ollie’s Market & Deli from Gabriel’s Bagels Who: Gabriel’s Bagels (@gabrielsbagels) from Gabriel Solomon. When/Where: Sunday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. until sold out. Ollie’s Market & Deli (@olliesmarketatl). 891 Cherokee Ave. SE, Grant Park. Bagel sandwiches available 9 a.m. until sold out.

Presale for bagel pickup on Sept. 27 opens 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 and ends on Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Why you should check them out: Self-taught baker Solomon started making bagels during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown as a way to share his Jewish culture, eventually launching his cottage bakery concept in April 2026. Solomon prepares his bagels with a 36-hour cold-fermentation process before hand-rolling, boiling and baking each batch fresh. For the bagel drop at Ollie’s Market & Deli, the flavors are plain, blueberry, everything, sesame, jalapeño cheddar, cinnamon spice crunch and rosemary sea salt. On the day of the drop, Ollie’s is offering a couple of in-shop sandwich specials with Gabriel’s bagels, including The BELTline with bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and smoky mayo on a plain bagel, as well as Gabriel’s garden sammie with scallion cream cheese, tomato, avocado, arugula, pickled red onion on a plain or rosemary sea salt bagel.

Punk Foodie tip: preorder your bagels since they sell out quickly. Preorder bagels. Daddy’s Dogs’ Korean dog. (Courtesy of DeAngela Peterson) Gourmet street dogs in Avondale Estates from Daddy’s Dogs Who: Daddy’s Dogs (@daddysdogs_) from DeAngela Peterson. When/Where: Sunday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., Avondale Estates Farmers Market (@aefarmersmarket). 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. Thursday, Sept. 24, 5–9 p.m. Little Cottage Brewery (@littlecottagebrewery). 120 Olive St., Avondale Estates. Why you should check them out: Peterson, currently a sous chef at Superica in Krog Street Market, brings more than a decade of professional kitchen experience, including stints at Ray’s on the River and Ecco, to her hot dog cart. She launched Daddy’s Dogs as a tribute to her late father, who passed away in 2022, combining her classical culinary background with the nostalgia of simple street food. Peterson builds her creations on steamed Sara Lee buns with natural-casing Sabrett all-beef franks for a good snap, applying toppings across a variety of styles. Highlights include a bacon-wrapped Korean dog topped with cheesy corn, pickled radish, scallions and gochujang sweet heat sauce, as well as the smoked-out dog wrapped in bacon and topped with grilled onions, barbecue sauce, grilled jalapeño and crispy onion. The menu also features the Mexicano perro dressed with pico slaw, serranos and chipotle mayochup, as well as no-bean turkey chili dogs, grilled sausages and her mother’s potato salad.

Smoking Tiger ATL’s Steph Watson. (Courtesy of Smoking Tiger ATL) Korean-Italian supper club from Smoking Tiger Club Who: Smoking Tiger Club (@smokingtiger.club) from Steph Watson. When/Where: Sunday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Private residence (exact location revealed with ticket purchase), Midtown. Why you should check them out: Watson, who previously ran the pandemic-era Korean street food pop-up Seoul Chikin, created Smoking Tiger Club to explore playful “Korean-ish” comfort food through intimate, home-hosted supper clubs. For this private Midtown gathering, Watson merges Korean and Italian comfort elements across a multi-course meal. The dinner opens with house-made bread paired with a roasted garlic, basil and parsley Banner Butter, followed by a pickled golden chanterelle salad with fresh chevre and Sooki sesame dressing. The centerpiece is a kimchi lasagna layered with house vegan kimchi, duck, seaweed bechamel and milk bread pangrattato, finished with a Postern Coffee tiramisu. The event also features a guided sesame oil tasting with profile cards for each guest. Reserve a spot.

Fool’s Errand’s autumn arancini. Autumn-inspired arancini at Barrel Proof from Fool’s Errand Who: Fool’s Errand (@foolserrandatl) from Hannah Chandler. When/Where: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7–9 p.m. Barrel Proof (@barrelproofatl). 1170 Howell Mill Road NW, West Midtown. Why you should check them out: Spanning the breadth of the service industry, from owning a catering company to cooking at Kimball House and bartending at Barrel Proof, chef Chandler brings technical precision and a playful comfort food ethos to her pop-up Fool’s Errand. For this takeover at Barrel Proof, she serves an autumn-inspired menu featuring dishes like autumn arancini with Italian sausage, sage and butternut dipping sauce, alongside a harvest salad with kale, goat cheese, local squash, candied pepitas, masa cornbread croutons and green apple vinaigrette. The event also features Condesa Gin cocktail specials and tarot card readings. Kyle Taylor’s slow-roasted savoy cabbage, compressed kohlrabi, mustard leaf oil, emerald brassica emulsion and mustard blossoms. (Courtesy of Cary Smith) Seasonal tasting menu and wine pairings at Burle’s Bar from Kyle Taylor

Who: Kyle Taylor from Service @ Seven (@serviceatseven). When/Where: Monday, Sept. 21, 7–10 p.m. Burle’s Bar (@burlesbar). 505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Suite 500, Old Fourth Ward. Why you should check them out: Taylor is taking over the lounge at Burle’s Bar for the fourth installment of Understory, a collaborative dinner series with neighboring plant shop the Victorian. Guests start the evening browsing greenery at the Victorian over a welcome cocktail before heading down to the lounge for a five-course meal centered on preserved, cultured and fermented seasonal ingredients. Wine pairings will be provided by Whitney Blue of Prime Wine & Spirits and Nico Raia of Banville Wine Merchants. Taylor’s menu opens with a fermented tomato gazpacho topped with compressed heirloom tomatoes, followed by potato gnocchi with whipped ricotta and crisp Parmigiano-Reggiano frico. The main savory courses highlight slow-roasted savoy cabbage and a pork belly and potato pave paired with Concord grape agrodolce, finishing with a fig leaf and vanilla bean cake topped with fermented fig caramel and green fig chantilly. Reserve a spot. Stepping into the spotlight How Cynthia Hoang and Nik Soukavong are experimenting, learning and growing through their Side Quest pop-up Who: Side Quest (@sidequest.atl) from Nik Soukavong and Cynthia Hoang.

When/Where: Sundays, 5–10 p.m. Bar Avize (@bar.avize). 956 Brady Ave. NW, Westside. Every fourth Monday, 5–10 p.m. Mushi Ni (@mushiniatl). 337 Elizabeth St. NE, Inman Park. Reserve a spot. Hoang, the eldest daughter in a Vietnamese immigrant household, spent years working front-of-house roles in local Vietnamese bars. Through those experiences, she fell in love with “an nhau,” the casual, high-energy culture of drinking, food, small plates and street eats, and wanted to bring those flavors to Atlanta. Hoang wanted to share the full depth and range of Vietnamese and Lao food beyond standard staples like pho or egg rolls. Partnering with Soukavong, himself the child of Lao immigrants, she began learning Lao recipes directly from his mother, setting out to highlight both homestyle family recipes and modern, creative iterations of Southeast Asian flavors. To do that, they launched Side Quest. Without Atlanta’s pop-up scene, Hoang and Soukavong may never have had the opportunity to bring their vision to diners. The pop-up ecosystem offers emerging chefs something traditional dining rooms rarely can: room to experiment, learn on the fly and grow. Free from corporate menus and big financial risks, pop-ups allow cooks like Hoang to trust their instincts, honor family roots and establish a voice entirely on their own terms. That runway proved essential for Hoang, a self-taught cook stepping onto the kitchen line for the very first time.