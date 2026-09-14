Use a sheet pan and your broiler for the quickest eggplant Parmesan

It’s possible to get eggplant Parmesan cooked in less than half an hour. You’ll just need to employ a sheet pan and your broiler. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styled by Kate Williams)

Cooking the eggplant is often the messiest and most time-consuming step of making eggplant Parmesan. Traditional recipes bread and pan-fry eggplant rounds before layering into a casserole, but this is not truly necessary. The eggplant simply needs to be cooked through, and you can do that under the broiler.

September is the perfect month for eggplant Parmesan. Eggplants are abundant and the slight bit of crispness in the air (emphasis on slight) means a warm, cozy meal is welcome — as long as the oven doesn’t have to be on for too long. And it’s possible to get eggplant Parmesan cooked in less than half an hour. You’ll just need to employ a sheet pan and your broiler.

Simply season eggplant rounds with salt, drizzle with oil and stick under the broiler for 6 to 8 minutes a side. Two 1-pound eggplants will fit on a single sheet pan; a few rounds may overlap and/or stick off the sides of the pan, but once they start to cook, they’ll shrink and will fit in a single even layer.

Combine Parmesan and panko for flavor-packed breading layer

While the eggplant cooks under the broiler, prepare the breading. Toasting panko in a bit of olive oil ensures each bite will be golden brown, and the additional oil will bring a bit of pan-fried flavor to the breadcrumbs. I like to stir the Parmesan into the panko after toasting to make sure it gets evenly dispersed over the eggplant in the assembly step.

Assemble in a single layer to cook quickly

Instead of moving the cooked eggplant into a separate casserole dish for assembly, keep the rounds on the sheet pan. A single, relatively thin layer of eggplant Parmesan will finish cooking much more quickly, plus you won’t have to wash an extra dish later.

The best order for assembling eggplant Parmesan on a sheet pan is a little different from a traditional recipe. Instead of adding the breading directly to the eggplant, you’ll pour the sauce over the rounds and then top with the breading mixture. This order helps the panko adhere and still allows it to retain some of its crispness. Finally, top with fresh mozzarella cheese and then pop it under the broiler until everything is hot and browned. It only takes minutes.