No-fold blanket technique makes it quick to DIY dumplings on a weeknight

Blanket dumplings are what they sound like: a ball of filling blanketed, rather than encased, in a wrapper. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC; food styling by Kate Williams)

When a dumpling craving hits on a weeknight, I’m usually one to turn to a bag of frozen. Making dough and then folding or crimping it around a flavor-packed filling for homemade dumplings is a project that requires dexterity and patience. These skills are worthwhile to hone when you have the time, but it’s not an after work activity.

But there’s a way you can achieve the flavor and texture of homemade dumplings with only a little bit more effort than pulling a bag out of the freezer — making so-called blanket dumplings.

What are blanket dumplings?

Blanket dumplings are what they sound like: a ball of filling blanketed, rather than encased, in a wrapper. Simply prepare a simple mixture of ground meat and seasonings, roll into small meatballs, place in a skillet and cover with a wonton wrapper. No need to fold, wrap or crimp.