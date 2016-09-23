Things to Do

From the menu of: Sweet Tea from Mary Mac’s Team Room

By Deborah Geering
May 29, 2015

Q: Any time that I dine at Mary Mac’s Tea Room, I order their iced tea. It is absolutely the best tea around, in my opinion. When I leave the restaurant, the flavor still lingers on my tongue. It is as if they make it with a syrup or something, always sweet, always just right. Can I be told exactly how they make it? My husband has asked me if I could make tea like theirs.

ANDREA TOMBLIN, Dacula

A: Yes, you can make tea just like Mary Mac's. But unless you're sitting elbow-to-elbow at a cloth-covered table in the fabled dining room with a plate of fried chicken or fried green tomatoes in front of you, it probably won't taste the same, admits general manager Michael Fuhrman. "People don't drink a lot of alcohol here, but they sure go through a lot of sweet tea, " said Fuhrman. "It's a real part of our culture here --- we've always called it the table wine of the South; that's the way we phrase it to our guests."

Although the Mary Mac's preparation is pretty standard, there is one distinguishing feature, Fuhrman said. "Ours is the sweetest sweet tea that I've tasted, " he said. "We actually tried to cut back a little, but people complained."

ATLANTA, GA.: From the Menu of: Mary Mac's Tea Room and the sweetest sweet tea with Michael Fuhrman Friday, November 28,2008. (Becky Stein/Special)

Credit: Becky Stein

icon to expand image

Credit: Becky Stein

Mary Mac's Sweet Tea

4 servings

Hands on: 2 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Summer or winter, nothing goes better with a traditional Southern meal than a glass of sweet iced tea. This Mary Mac's formula appears in "Mary Mac's Tea Room: Stories and Recipes From Atlanta's Classic Southern Kitchen" (Looking Glass Books) by Rebecca Lang, with recipes by original owner Margaret Lupo and current owner John Ferrell. If the tea gets cloudy in the refrigerator, add a little boiling water and stir.

4 cups water, divided

1 family-size tea bag

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Mint sprigs to garnish

Lemon slices to garnish

Bring 3 cups water to boil. Remove from heat, add the tea bag and steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bag and add the sugar; stir until dissolved. Add 1 cup cold water. Chill.

Serve the tea over ice, garnished with mint and lemon.

Per serving: 106 calories (no calories from fat), trace protein, 26 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium.

Originally published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Dec. 11, 2008

About the Author

Deborah Geering
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses1h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
With Haley’s expected exit today from race, where do her voters go?
2h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
2h ago

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight
17h ago

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Ga. girl’s vanishing comes a keepsake out of the blue
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo by Greg Mooney

Alliance Theatre’s ‘A Tale of Two Cities’: bright lights, dense script
2h ago
Atlanta Ballet’s 2024-25 season to include ‘Coppélia,’ three world premieres
3h ago
OPINION: Reesa Teesa’s ‘crazy ride’ is just getting started
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles