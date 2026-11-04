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Delta cries foul over London Heathrow terminal move

The move would place Delta in a different terminal, apart from its partner Virgin Atlantic.
Passengers with luggage outside Virgin Atlantic in Terminal 3 at London Heathrow Airport in 2023. The company that runs the airport has said it intends to move Delta, which is partnered with Virgin Atlantic, to another terminal in 2028. (Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Passengers with luggage outside Virgin Atlantic in Terminal 3 at London Heathrow Airport in 2023. The company that runs the airport has said it intends to move Delta, which is partnered with Virgin Atlantic, to another terminal in 2028. (Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Kelly Yamanouchi
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Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines years ago made it a priority to figure out how to establish a significant presence at London Heathrow.

Heathrow’s role as a primary hub for a global financial capital makes it key for a carrier like Delta with a global presence serving corporate customers on trans-Atlantic routes.

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It’s also an airport where the leading airline is British Airways, partner to American Airlines, a Delta rival.

That makes Delta a bit of an underdog in London.

That dog bit back after Heathrow Airport Ltd., the company that runs Heathrow, decided to relocate Delta to a different terminal starting in 2028.

At Heathrow, airline access is limited through a slot system, so Delta has relied on its joint venture partner, Virgin Atlantic, to expand its reach.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian (right) and Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson held a “fireside chat” event in 2018 in Atlanta where they discussed the partnership between Delta and Virgin Atlantic and their goal of transforming the customer experience. (Bob Andres/AJC)
Delta CEO Ed Bastian (right) and Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson held a “fireside chat” event in 2018 in Atlanta where they discussed the partnership between Delta and Virgin Atlantic and their goal of transforming the customer experience. (Bob Andres/AJC)

United Kingdom-based Virgin Atlantic and Delta have been co-located at Terminal 3, making it easier and quicker for passengers to connect between the two airlines and access amenities.

The problem: Heathrow plans to move Delta away from Virgin Atlantic, to Terminal 4. That’s particularly inconvenient at sprawling Heathrow, where moving between terminals can take 20-30 minutes. (At Hartsfield-Jackson, a Plane Train trip generally takes under 10 minutes.)

He called Heathrow Airport Ltd.’s decision “short-sighted, deeply disappointing and bad for airline consumers.”

“Delta and Virgin Atlantic provide UK consumers with a valuable competitive alternative across the Atlantic,” Bastian said. “Separating our operation undermines years of investment and disregards the tightly integrated customer benefits that we offer in our co-located terminal.”

Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson waved to the crowd after stepping off a Virgin Atlantic aircraft to celebrate new service at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2014. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson waved to the crowd after stepping off a Virgin Atlantic aircraft to celebrate new service at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2014. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

“We are committed to preserving the seamless travel experience for which Delta and Virgin Atlantic are known and will pursue all available remedies to correct this decision,” he added. “We urge Heathrow Airport Limited to reconsider their decision in favor of a more prudent and thoughtful outcome that puts travelers first and allows competition to flourish at Heathrow.”

Delta is one of five airlines Heathrow is moving between terminals, and Heathrow in a statement said the moves “will unlock more capacity across terminals, reduce congestion, improve the flow of passengers through the airport and help keep passenger costs down.” The other airlines being moved are China Southern, LATAM, Finnair and Japan Airlines.

“We are committed to working closely with our airline customers as these changes are delivered,” Heathrow said.