United Kingdom-based Virgin Atlantic and Delta have been co-located at Terminal 3, making it easier and quicker for passengers to connect between the two airlines and access amenities.
The problem: Heathrow plans to move Delta away from Virgin Atlantic, to Terminal 4. That’s particularly inconvenient at sprawling Heathrow, where moving between terminals can take 20-30 minutes. (At Hartsfield-Jackson, a Plane Train trip generally takes under 10 minutes.)
The issue simmered as officials gamed out a strategy behind the scenes. Then Delta CEO Ed Bastian this week came out swinging in a statement.
He called Heathrow Airport Ltd.’s decision “short-sighted, deeply disappointing and bad for airline consumers.”
“Delta and Virgin Atlantic provide UK consumers with a valuable competitive alternative across the Atlantic,” Bastian said. “Separating our operation undermines years of investment and disregards the tightly integrated customer benefits that we offer in our co-located terminal.”
“We are committed to preserving the seamless travel experience for which Delta and Virgin Atlantic are known and will pursue all available remedies to correct this decision,” he added. “We urge Heathrow Airport Limited to reconsider their decision in favor of a more prudent and thoughtful outcome that puts travelers first and allows competition to flourish at Heathrow.”
Delta is one of five airlines Heathrow is moving between terminals, and Heathrow in a statement said the moves “will unlock more capacity across terminals, reduce congestion, improve the flow of passengers through the airport and help keep passenger costs down.” The other airlines being moved are China Southern, LATAM, Finnair and Japan Airlines.
“We are committed to working closely with our airline customers as these changes are delivered,” Heathrow said.