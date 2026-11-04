Passengers with luggage outside Virgin Atlantic in Terminal 3 at London Heathrow Airport in 2023. The company that runs the airport has said it intends to move Delta, which is partnered with Virgin Atlantic, to another terminal in 2028. (Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The move would place Delta in a different terminal, apart from its partner Virgin Atlantic.

The move would place Delta in a different terminal, apart from its partner Virgin Atlantic.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines years ago made it a priority to figure out how to establish a significant presence at London Heathrow.

Heathrow’s role as a primary hub for a global financial capital makes it key for a carrier like Delta with a global presence serving corporate customers on trans-Atlantic routes.

It’s also an airport where the leading airline is British Airways, partner to American Airlines, a Delta rival.

That makes Delta a bit of an underdog in London.

That dog bit back after Heathrow Airport Ltd., the company that runs Heathrow, decided to relocate Delta to a different terminal starting in 2028.