The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine companies including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines to hand over “detailed information” on whether and how they use personal data to set pricing and compensation.
The commission on Wednesday said it also issued orders to Target and Walmart, two retailers with large footprints in Georgia, as well as ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, delivery services DoorDash and Instacart, and airlines United and JetBlue.
The FTC says each company must turn over information so the agency can assess whether pricing varies from person to person based on factors such as loyalty program participation or “analysis of personal data by superintelligence algorithms.”
The FTC also said it would examine if companies set wages based on personal data.
This comes as consumer anxiety mounts amid the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence, and as digital price tags begin to flood the shelves of familiar stores.
FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson said in a news release that the agency would “scrutinize the opaque methodology” that companies may be using to set prices and wages.
“Consumers deserve to know whether companies use their web surfing habits or other personal data to estimate the highest price they can charge each consumer,” Ferguson said in the release. “Workers also deserve to know if their compensation is affected by how companies use their personal data.”
“There is no fare product Delta has ever used, is testing or plans to use that targets customers with individualized offers based on personal data,” the statement said. “We have zero tolerance for discriminatory or predatory pricing and fully comply with applicable privacy, pricing and advertising laws.”
A Delta spokesperson also told the AJC that the company would review the FTC’s order once it’s received.
The FTC said it issued a study on personalized pricing in mid-2024 and released its finding days before President Donald Trump took office. But the commission said it examined only “middlemen consultancies rather than the businesses” and “learned nothing” about actual pricing decisions.
“This study corrects the commission’s mistaken 2024 approach and demands information directly from companies who may be engaging in personalized pricing, rather than middlemen,” the agency said Wednesday.