What the proposed merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. means for Atlanta

The impact could be disastrous for the media industry. Georgia’s AG should join the fight to stop it.

The impact could be disastrous for the media industry. Georgia’s AG should join the fight to stop it.

We urge Chris Carr, Georgia’s attorney general to join the impending lawsuit from California and New York to block this merger, protect Georgia’s media industry and defend our consumer interests

Atlanta is home to one of the most vibrant media industries in the U.S. After the passage of a new round of production tax incentives, it is poised for even more growth, but Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) threatens to reverse Atlanta’s fortunes and prominent position in the media and cultural industry.

Media work has been a staple in Atlanta for over 50 years and Atlantans are no strangers to the effects of media mergers. In 1996, in one of the first big media ownership shake-ups, Time Warner acquired Turner Networks for $7.57 billion. Turner Networks would bounce between owners and with each subsequent owner, Georgians would face another round of layoffs.

In 2023, longtime leadership and staff at the now WBD-owned Turner Networks (e.g., Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network) were laid off, and more cuts to the workforce happened in 2024 and 2025. The workers who survived the most recent round of layoffs are now facing more uncertainty under a merged Paramount Warner Bros. Some analysts have estimated there will be up to 6,000 workers who lose their jobs in the proposed “synergies,” and many of those may come from the workforce here in Atlanta.

Paramount Skydance’s leadership has also indicated that one of its top three cost savings after the merger will be realized through the sale of real estate. It is highly likely that they would look to closing down Atlanta operations, laying off those workers and selling their Atlanta properties. The sale of the Turner/WBD campus in Midtown, also known as “Techwood,” would alter the physical landscape of Atlanta as much as its cultural and professional landscape.

Potential merger limits competition and gives massive power over customer data