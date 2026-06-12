DOJ OKs Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, combining film studios, CNN and CBS

The Justice Department has cleared the landmark merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance, a key step in clearing the pathway to complete the $111 billion deal.
In a press release sent late Friday, the DOJ said it did not find the merger is likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers. This includes streaming video on demand, linear television and studio production, distribution and development.
The merger will likely encounter more hurdles. Some state attorneys general are preparing a lawsuit to block the acquisition, Reuters reported last week.
If completed, the merger will unite two entertainment juggernauts with wide-ranging properties, including DC Comics, “Harry Potter,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” and Atlanta-founded cable giants TNT and TBS, among others. It would also put CBS News and CNN under common ownership.
Paramount’s assets also include Paramount+ and free ad-supported streaming television service Pluto TV, CBS, BET Media Group and pay television channels such as MTV, Showtime, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.
The combined company will carry a massive debt load, totaling more than $40 billion.
A completed merger would mark a new chapter for the Atlanta-based Turner networks, which have been passed along in a carousel of deals that have taken them from Turner to Time Warner to AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery. For more than 3,000 employees at the company’s Techwood campus, where CNN, TBS, TNT and other networks reside, the stakes could not be higher.