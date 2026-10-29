Business G20 foreign ministers are coming to Atlanta. Here’s what to know. Dozens of international leaders will gather in Midtown on Friday and Saturday to discuss economics, trade and security for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting. Share A double-sided billboard between 12th and 13th streets in Midtown welcomes officials to the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. (Lindsay Deutsch/AJC)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and foreign dignitaries will descend on Atlanta this week for two days of meetings focused on economic and security challenges. The event, spanning Friday and Saturday, will feature the Group of 20, an international forum composed of leaders from more than a dozen countries along with the African and European Unions. It is the latest in a series of high-profile gatherings of foreign officials in the U.S., as the country currently holds the forum’s rotating presidency. The group’s finance, trade, energy and other ministers have already met. The culminating event is the G20 Leaders Summit in mid-December in Miami.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds a joint news conference with Portugal's foreign minister Oct. 8, 2026, at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese foreign ministry, in Lisbon. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP pool) It’s also the latest high-profile event in Georgia in the days leading up to the midterm elections Tuesday, a national blitz that included visits by President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama. Related Story More from AJC: Midterm elections information and news Here’s everything you need to know about the meeting. When and where? The foreign ministers’ meetings will be Friday and Saturday at the Loews Hotel Conference Center in Midtown.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation will be closing streets in Midtown starting at midnight until noon Sunday for the gathering. Portions of Juniper, 11th and 12th streets around the Loews will be affected. The Atlanta Department of Transportation will temporarily close portions of Juniper, 11th and 12th streets in Midtown from midnight to Sunday noon because of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. (Courtesy of ATLDOT) The Atlanta Police Department did not respond to a request for comment, but on Tuesday the department issued a news release saying it was “prepared to support the many events taking place over the next several days,” though it did not specify which events.

“Due to operational security, specific details regarding officer deployments will not be released,” APD said in the release. “However, we can confirm that additional officers have been reassigned to provide an increased presence and enhanced security across multiple events.” Midtown residents and visitors should expect increased security personnel, armed officers, K-9 units, drone surveillance and traffic delays, according to multiple news reports.

Past G20 summits have spurred large protests, sometimes eclipsing tens of thousands of demonstrators. G20 finance ministers visiting Asheville, North Carolina, in August were welcomed by hundreds of protesters focusing widely on climate topics and the fallout of Hurricane Helene relief efforts, a storm that also battered Georgia in 2024. As of early Thursday, there haven’t been any publicized plans for organized protests in Atlanta. APD did not respond to questions about preparation strategies. What’s the agenda? Details for the meeting’s agenda have been sparse so far, but in a May news release the State Department said discussions will “focus on strengthening international cooperation, addressing global economic challenges, and supporting open markets and resilient supply chains.”

Tom Smith, an economist and finance professor at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University, said the meeting is laying the groundwork for the December summit of leaders. Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the ministers will likely be discussing their different pain points and concerns. “I suspect that trade will be at the top of a lot of countries’ lists in terms of this is what is working well and this is what’s not working well,” he said.

“The tariffs and then the reciprocal tariffs that are always put in place create these international tensions between countries that ordinarily would be economic allies.” Finance ministers convene during a plenary session on sovereign debt at the G20 Finance Ministerial in Asheville, North Carolina on Sept. 1, 2026. (Gerald Herbert/AP) Why Atlanta? Atlanta has a unique mix of multinational corporations, manufacturing and logistics hubs and, perhaps most importantly, a direct connection to the rest of the world through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The G20 website highlights the city’s stature as a global business hub and how the airport “welcomes more than 200 direct flights, putting the world within reach and making it a perfect location for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.”

The site also notes Atlanta’s “lush” tree canopy, “vast” green space and the global supply chains and government-led technology initiatives that exist in the city. “As a global hub of diplomacy, connectivity, and commerce, Atlanta offers the perfect backdrop for these discussions,” the State Department said in a statement this week. A double-sided billboard between 12th and 13th streets in Midtown welcome officials to the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (Lindsay Deutsch/AJC) Related Story World Cup boosts MARTA ridership by 1.7 million trips July 16, 2026 Impact for Atlanta? The foreign ministers’ gathering is coming just months after Atlanta played host to eight FIFA World Cup matches, further cementing the city’s international profile, said Smith, the Emory economist. The Asheville G20 forum was projected to generate up to $2 million in direct spending, according to estimates from the region’s tourism development authority.