Military drone boat maker moves at ‘speed of war’ with Georgia facility

“We’re moving at the speed of war,” Hinckley said. “You say you need to do something in 90 days, and you’ve got 30. So we’re really happy about what we’ve accomplished in a year.”
Blue Ops Inc., a Florida-based manufacturer of unmanned sea drones for defense and national security agencies, is scaling operations at a factory in Valdosta. (Photo courtesy of Blue Ops)
Blue Ops was launched in August 2025 as the maritime defense division of Utah-based defense contractor Red Cat Holdings, a maker of drone and robotic systems. The subsidiary is based in Florida but selected a former Regal Coats facility in Valdosta to develop its $30 million manufacturing campus.
The facility at 601 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd. can currently produce about 100 uncrewed surface vessels or USVs per year. The autonomous boats are shorter than 40 feet from bow to stern and are capable of patrols, surveillance, reconnaissance, protecting other vessels or as a launching pad for things like missiles or other drones.
Hinckley said the company expected to produce 250 USVs next year, steadily increasing it to a max of 600 annual units. He’s already thinking of expansion, pointing out there are multiple vacant boat-building facilities nearby.
Blue Ops employees stand outside the company's Valdosta manufacturing facility, where the company assembled autonomous marine boats. (Courtesy of Blue Ops)
Beyond overseas conflicts, Blue Ops advertises its products for domestic use by the Coast Guard, Border Patrol and homeland security.
“Ports are very vulnerable to, sadly, people who have bad intentions,” Hinckley said. “Robots can cover the clock 24/7 for days on end when people are tired. … We don’t see any lack of demand in sight.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development said it did not provide discretionary incentives to Blue Ops but that the company will work with Georgia Quick Start, the state’s workforce training program. Blue Ops pledged to hire 100 workers in its first year with later plans to double the number of employees.