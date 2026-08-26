Business This Buckhead office building has a new owner. It’s a church. Christ Covenant Church acquired a 94,000-square-foot office on Piedmont Road for its future home campus. This is a photo of Piedmont Place, an office building at 3520 Piedmont Road NE, which was acquired by Christ Covenant Church in 2026. Transwestern represented the church in the sale. (Courtesy of Transwestern)

By Zachary Hansen 17 minutes ago Share

It’s common for office buildings to change ownership and be redeveloped. Some are converted into apartments or hotels, while others are torn down when the real estate beneath them is more valuable than obsolete offices. Not many find new life as a church sanctuary, but that’s the preordained destiny for a four-story building in Buckhead. Christ Covenant Church on Tuesday announced it paid nearly $16.9 million to buy Piedmont Place, a 94,000-square-foot office building at 3520 Piedmont Road NE. The church in the short term will act as the landlord to the building’s current roster of office tenants, but eventually plans to transform it into a 2,500-seat sanctuary.

“Since 2017, Christ Covenant Church has grown to more than 2,000 members and three campuses in metro Atlanta,” Jason Dees, senior pastor at Christ Covenant, said in a news release. “At Piedmont Place, the church has an opportunity to build a central gathering place to serve its membership today and reach the city of Atlanta well into the future.” This is a rendering of the planned redevelopment of a Buckhead office building called Piedmont Place into a church sanctuary for Christ Covenant Church. Transwestern represented the church when it bought the office building in 2026. (Courtesy of Transwestern) It’s not uncommon for congregations to get creative in finding worship space, whether that’s leasing old storefronts or gathering on weekends at schools or community centers. The Christ Covenant plan appears to be unique among recent office redevelopment efforts around metro Atlanta, which continues to grapple with a post-pandemic glut of aging and unwanted office buildings. About 25% of all office square footage in the Atlanta area is vacant, and most of that empty space is concentrated in older buildings and suburban office parks.

Piedmont Place was built in 1983, according to real estate services firm Transwestern, which brokered the sale. It is about 62% occupied.