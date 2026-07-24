Paramount agrees to pause merger with CNN parent Warner Bros. for months

The Paramount Pictures water tower is seen in Los Angeles, Dec. 18, 2025, with the Hollywood sign in the distance. (Jae C. Hong/AP File)

If approved, the merger would be the largest in Hollywood history.

If approved, the merger would be the largest in Hollywood history.

Paramount has pumped the brakes on its $111 billion merger with CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery until next June at the latest, as a federal judge weighs an antitrust lawsuit from a coalition of states seeking to block the deal.

The pause was confirmed Friday in a court document filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Paramount and the state attorneys general said they reached an agreement to freeze the deal until five days after the judge rules on the merits of the lawsuit, or June 1, 2027, whichever comes first.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín ordered Paramount to halt the merger for at least two weeks while the court considers ruling on a preliminary injunction. Martínez-Olguín extended the order by another two weeks on Thursday.