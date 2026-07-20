Business Judge halts Paramount’s merger with CNN parent company Warner Bros. The pause comes one week after a state coalition filed a lawsuit challenging the megamerger. The Paramount Pictures water tower is seen in Los Angeles, Dec. 18, 2025, with the Hollywood sign in the distance. (Jae C. Hong/AP File)

By Savannah Sicurella 54 minutes ago Share

A federal judge ordered Paramount and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to halt their merger for at least two weeks, as a coalition of states led by California argue the deal will “extinguish competition” across the entertainment industry. The temporary restraining order, granted Monday after the judge heard arguments from both sides last week, halts the merger while the court considers a ruling on a preliminary injunction. If approved, it would block the merger for the duration of the lawsuit. In the court order, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín said the states brought compelling evidence that the combined company will have substantial market share in the wide-release theatrical distribution market. On this market share alone, “the Court is persuaded that it can presume the proposed merger is likely to violate antitrust laws.”

While Paramount and Warner Bros. have raised criticisms of the state coalition’s case, they do not establish that the merger would not substantially lessen competition, Martínez-Olguín said. In a statement, a spokesperson for Paramount said it is confident the evidence will demonstrate that the state coalition’s antitrust arguments are without merit. “This merger is lawful, pro-competitive, and will benefit consumers, creators, workers, and the entertainment industry,” the spokesperson said in the statement. Representatives for WBD declined to comment.

Last Monday, a coalition of state attorneys general filed its antitrust lawsuit to block the $110 billion acquisition. California, Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey and New York are among the 12 states involved in the lawsuit. Georgia, which remains a key nerve center for Warner Bros., is not one of the parties.