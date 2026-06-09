Trader Joe’s to open new metro Atlanta store. Here’s where.

Trader Joe's said it is opening its newest metro Atlanta store this week at the Medley development in Johns Creek. (Courtesy of Trader Joe's)

The specialty grocer is expanding in a northern suburb, with future plans to grow in Georgia.

The specialty grocer is expanding in a northern suburb, with future plans to grow in Georgia.

The chain said it will launch a new location in Johns Creek on Thursday, opening for business at 9 a.m.

Trader Joe’s, the popular grocer, is expanding in the metro Atlanta suburbs.

The new store is part of the 43-acre Medley development at Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road, where it spans about 9,200 square feet. Toro Development Co. is behind the mixed-use project, which will include other announced tenants such as Shake Shack and Sephora.

Trader Joe’s says it hired more than 30 “crew members,” as it calls its workers, and brought in others from nearby stores.

It marks the chain’s 11th store in Georgia.

In metro Atlanta, Trader Joe’s has nine locations, many of which are clustered in affluent areas of Fulton County, such as Midtown, Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Roswell. The grocer also has a store in Athens.