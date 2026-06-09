Business

Trader Joe’s to open new metro Atlanta store. Here’s where.

The specialty grocer is expanding in a northern suburb, with future plans to grow in Georgia.
Trader Joe's said it is opening its newest metro Atlanta store this week at the Medley development in Johns Creek. (Courtesy of Trader Joe's)
Trader Joe's said it is opening its newest metro Atlanta store this week at the Medley development in Johns Creek. (Courtesy of Trader Joe's)
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14 minutes ago

Trader Joe’s, the popular grocer, is expanding in the metro Atlanta suburbs.

The chain said it will launch a new location in Johns Creek on Thursday, opening for business at 9 a.m.

The new store is part of the 43-acre Medley development at Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road, where it spans about 9,200 square feet. Toro Development Co. is behind the mixed-use project, which will include other announced tenants such as Shake Shack and Sephora.

Trader Joe’s says it hired more than 30 “crew members,” as it calls its workers, and brought in others from nearby stores.

It marks the chain’s 11th store in Georgia.

In metro Atlanta, Trader Joe’s has nine locations, many of which are clustered in affluent areas of Fulton County, such as Midtown, Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Roswell. The grocer also has a store in Athens.

Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s said it would open three new stores in Georgia, including the Johns Creek location. It also plans to expand in Decatur and near Augusta but has not provided addresses for those new stores.

“We are looking at other neighborhoods in the area for new stores in the next few years,” a spokesperson said Monday. “We do not currently have any other new locations confirmed.”

Trader Joe’s, known for its private-label brands, affordable prices and seasonal products, has gained a dedicated following over the years.

Some residents have even clamored for the chain to expand in their neighborhood. For example, a petition to bring Trader Joe’s to Atlantic Station has almost 2,000 signatures.

Trader Joe’s, along with other “value-led” grocers including Aldi and Lidl, saw their store visits grow last year as consumers remain price conscious, location analytics firm Placer.ai said in a February report.

In metro Atlanta, food prices are rising faster than the U.S. average, according to a recent analysis by the AJC of federal data.

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

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