Business Hackers attack authority that runs Georgia real estate database State authority says it has activated ‘defensive security protocols’ after cyberattack, restricting website and services. The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority said Nov. 23 it suffered a "credible and ongoing cybersecurity threat," requiring defensive security protocols. (Thamrongpat Theerathammakorn/Dreamstime/TNS)

A state authority that oversees and manages a widely used database of Georgia’s real estate records said it recently suffered a sophisticated ransomware attack. The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority, which operates the central database for the state’s real estate index, announced Sunday it restricted its website and halted related services because of the cyberattack. It is unclear whether any sensitive information has been leaked or if a ransom has been demanded or paid.

“Due to a credible and ongoing cybersecurity threat, the Clerks’ Authority activated its defensive security protocols,” GSCCCA says on its website and social media posts. “Out of an abundance of caution, we continue to test and analyze our systems before they are made accessible to ensure maximum safety.” RELATED At least 700 organizations potentially impacted by hack of Atlanta tech firm In a Tuesday morning post, the authority said its information technology team “continues to work to ensure that all systems are safe for everyone to use.” A spokesperson for the authority did not respond to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The agency declined to comment to Atlanta Business Chronicle, which first reported the incident.

A ransomware group called Devman claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, according to multiple websites that track digital extortion threats. Devman claimed to have stolen 500 gigabytes of data in the Nov. 21 attack, according to the websites.