How Home Depot uncovered the biggest alleged retail theft in its history

The bust last month of members of an alleged organized retail theft ring in California that Home Depot said was the largest in its history was the result of a corporate investigation years in the making. In an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a Home Depot official detailed how the company tracked the alleged members, helped build a case internally based on surveillance footage and other evidence, and helped law enforcement agencies make arrests. In Southern California, prosecutors say alleged participants swiped electrical merchandise — such as dimmer switches, circuit breakers and outlets — from multiple Home Depot stores. That merchandise was allegedly resold through the group leader's business. Felony charges were filed against nine individuals in late August. The value of the stolen goods soared to more than $7 million, said Scott Glenn, Home Depot's vice president of asset protection. There were 600 thefts this year alone by the group, prosecutors said.

Home Depot completes $5.5B deal to boost pro business The alleged leader of the operation, David Ahl, is now facing 45 felony counts, including conspiracy, organized retail theft, grand theft and money laundering. Ahl has pleaded not guilty to charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, according to The Associated Press. An attorney representing Ahl could not be immediately reached for comment. "He's been around for years," Glenn said in an interview. "We were, at one point, building a case against him. He went basically incognito for a long time, and then he just started showing back up on our radar again." The case highlights the role that some retailers play in investigating these crimes, oftentimes collecting much of the evidence. Vinings-based Home Depot has about 80 people working in its organized retail crime division, including former federal agents, the company said. It operates a high-tech investigations center in Atlanta, which CNN featured last year. "Our goal is to present the case on a silver platter" to law enforcement officials, Glenn said. California officials recognized the retailer for its role in the investigation at a recent news conference. Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County district attorney, said Home Depot was "instrumental" and a "strong partner" in the case.

Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County district attorney, said Home Depot dedicated an “enormous amount of time and effort” by getting video surveillance together and identifying each alleged theft.

A view inside the ringleader's business, where he was allegedly reselling stolen Home Depot merchandise, according to prosecutors. (Courtesy of Ventura County District Attorney) Organized retail crime is a large-scale theft that typically involves a criminal enterprise. Whereas shoplifting is usually one person stealing out of need, organized retail crime is "for greed," Glenn said. "It's almost never for personal consumption," he said. "It's always for resale." Organized retail crime tends to be multilayered. A ringleader orchestrates from the top, with "boosters" stealing items from stores and "fences" collecting the product and reselling it, Glenn said. In the California case, Glenn said, Home Depot was able to get information from boosters when they got picked up for alleged shoplifting. "They gave up where the product is going," he said. "We were able to start working with law enforcement doing surveillances."

He didn’t elaborate on the exact tactics the retailer used in the case, saying he didn’t want to provide a “road map” for criminals. The company has a crime-linking database and employs machine learning and artificial intelligence in its investigations, he said broadly. Cases can become a complicated web, Glenn said, requiring coordination across multiple law enforcement jurisdictions. “Our goal is to, again, hand that case over to them so complete that most of the work is done,” Glenn said. Examples of Home Depot product that was allegedly stolen in the California case. (Courtesy of Ventura County District Attorney) At Home Depot, power tools are the most common items that are stolen, Glenn said, because they retain most of their resale value on the black or gray market. Other coveted products include copper fittings, electrical wire, outdoor power equipment and smart home items such as light switches.