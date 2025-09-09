Business

DOJ, Norfolk Southern settle case over Amtrak delays on route through Atlanta

Norfolk Southern agrees to give Amtrak passenger trains ‘the highest priority’ on its tracks, the Justice Department said.
Amtrak on its website calls freight train interference its leading cause of delays — a total of 850,000 minutes in 2024, it says. (AJC 2014)
Amtrak on its website calls freight train interference its leading cause of delays — a total of 850,000 minutes in 2024, it says. (AJC 2014)
By
1 hour ago

The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday it settled a lawsuit with Norfolk Southern that alleged the railroad delayed Amtrak passenger trains on a route that stretches from New York City to New Orleans, including a stop in Atlanta.

The civil complaint filed last July alleged Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern was in violation of federal law by failing to give Amtrak trains preference over freight trains on the Crescent Route, which the Justice Department claims led to “widespread delays,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The federal government previously said only 24% of southbound trains on the Crescent Route arrived on time in the 2023 federal fiscal year.

Atlanta eyes new downtown Amtrak station

As part of the settlement, Norfolk Southern agreed to provide all Amtrak trains “the highest priority,” the Justice Department said in the release. Norfolk Southern must also make available records of any Amtrak delays on the Crescent route and assist the Justice Department in determining the cause of any delays.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement the company was grateful to reach “an amicable resolution.”

“The agreement reflects our longstanding efforts to provide preference to Amtrak as required under the law and establishes a process for future engagement that includes regular reviews of dispatcher training and steps to evaluate and address delays to Amtrak trains,” the statement said.

Change coming down the tracks for Atlanta in Norfolk Southern merger

Amtrak said in a statement it appreciates Norfolk Southern’s “concrete steps to improve performance under its DOJ agreement.”

Amtrak on its website calls freight train interference its leading cause of delays — a total of 850,000 minutes in 2024, it says.

But since the case was filed, Amtrak says Norfolk Southern-related delays are down 34% year-over-year along the Crescent Route, with freight train interference reduced by 53%.

“We remain committed to working together to deliver a better experience for our passengers,” Amtrak said.

Atlanta leaders on edge as Norfolk Southern merger could cost Midtown HQ

The 1,377-mile Crescent Route stops in 33 cities including Atlanta, with a ridership of more than 300,000 in 2024, according to the Justice Department. Norfolk Southern controls 1,140 miles of the route and handles dispatching for all trains along that segment.

“Americans traveling by train are entitled to trips free from delays caused by railroads failing to give Amtrak preference over freight trains,” Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate, of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said in the release.

“The settlement reached today, as well as Norfolk Southern’s improved performance on Amtrak’s Crescent Route, demonstrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting everyday American train passengers.”

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

The Latest

DOUBLE CENTENNIALS

Leaders of Atlanta airport, Delta look to ‘hard decisions’ for future growth

9m ago

Long before Hyundai site raid, Korean firms have struggled to get visas

24m ago

This Atlanta tech startup raised $29 million in a matter of weeks

Keep Reading

The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize

Angie Stone died trying to escape wreck, her children say in lawsuit

Lawsuit over Cobb school board map dismissed after 3 years

Featured

Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

South Korean nationals detained in Georgia’s Hyundai raid to be released

Trump’s tax law boosts safety net for farmers, but tariff uncertainty lingers

Winning tickets sold in Powerball jackpot as 4 Georgia players earn $100K