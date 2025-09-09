DOJ, Norfolk Southern settle case over Amtrak delays on route through Atlanta

Amtrak on its website calls freight train interference its leading cause of delays — a total of 850,000 minutes in 2024, it says. (AJC 2014)

Norfolk Southern agrees to give Amtrak passenger trains ‘the highest priority’ on its tracks, the Justice Department said.

The federal government previously said only 24% of southbound trains on the Crescent Route arrived on time in the 2023 federal fiscal year.

The civil complaint filed last July alleged Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern was in violation of federal law by failing to give Amtrak trains preference over freight trains on the Crescent Route, which the Justice Department claims led to “widespread delays,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday it settled a lawsuit with Norfolk Southern that alleged the railroad delayed Amtrak passenger trains on a route that stretches from New York City to New Orleans, including a stop in Atlanta.

As part of the settlement, Norfolk Southern agreed to provide all Amtrak trains "the highest priority," the Justice Department said in the release. Norfolk Southern must also make available records of any Amtrak delays on the Crescent route and assist the Justice Department in determining the cause of any delays.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement the company was grateful to reach “an amicable resolution.”

“The agreement reflects our longstanding efforts to provide preference to Amtrak as required under the law and establishes a process for future engagement that includes regular reviews of dispatcher training and steps to evaluate and address delays to Amtrak trains,” the statement said.

Amtrak said in a statement it appreciates Norfolk Southern’s “concrete steps to improve performance under its DOJ agreement.”