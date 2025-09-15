Business

Alpharetta-based veterans nonprofit receives $10M cryptocurrency donation

Hire Heroes USA said funds will help about 14,000 veterans and military spouses career coaching and to establish a new fintech career pathway for clients.
Hire Heroes USA gives free one-on-one career coaching to veterans and service members leaving the military. (Courtesy of Hire Heroes USA)
1 hour ago

Hire Heroes USA, an Alpharetta-based nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and military spouses find new career paths, has received a donation of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to further its work.

California-based financial technology firm Ripple is committing a total of $25 million worth of Ripple USD, its stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, to Hire Heroes USA and another nonprofit, the firm announced Monday.

Of that, Hire Heroes USA is receiving $10 million, according to the organization’s CEO, Ross Dickman. The nonprofit will use the funds to help about 14,000 individuals with one-on-one career coaching and to establish a new fintech career pathway for its clients.

“This is our first real foray into crypto being a major component of our philanthropic efforts and the way that we connect with community members that want to advance veterans’ causes,” Dickman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re extremely touched and appreciative of Ripple’s generosity, and the scale and impact that this gift will have.”

Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. (Courtesy of Hire Heroes USA)
Hire Heroes USA’s career coaching is open to all service members, whether still active duty or now veterans, and their spouses. The nonprofit helps transitioning clients get their first post-military job or unemployed and underemployed veterans find employment in a career that fits their personal missions and goals. This year is Hire Heroes USA’s 20th anniversary, having put more than 110,000 individuals in new careers in that time, according to Dickman.

Ripple’s donation will be coming over a few tranches from September to March, Dickman said. Hire Heroes USA will start increasing the number of clients it serves over the next 18 months with the funding. The fintech pathway is still being developed, but it will likely include mock interviews and other industry support.

Dickman hopes to launch it at the start of 2026 and is looking to deepen his organization’s relationships with those engaged in fintech and cryptocurrency.

“I want to find ways to continue to connect this field with the veterans and military spouses that bring tremendous skills,” he said.

Accion Opportunity Fund, a California-based nonprofit small business lender, received $15 million from Ripple to increase access to capital for underserved entrepreneurs.

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs.

