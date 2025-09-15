Alpharetta-based veterans nonprofit receives $10M cryptocurrency donation

Hire Heroes USA, an Alpharetta-based nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and military spouses find new career paths, has received a donation of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to further its work.

California-based financial technology firm Ripple is committing a total of $25 million worth of Ripple USD, its stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, to Hire Heroes USA and another nonprofit, the firm announced Monday.

Of that, Hire Heroes USA is receiving $10 million, according to the organization’s CEO, Ross Dickman. The nonprofit will use the funds to help about 14,000 individuals with one-on-one career coaching and to establish a new fintech career pathway for its clients.

