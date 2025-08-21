Business Belgian company plans new factory in northwest Georgia with about 200 jobs Stow Group to open new plant in Gordon County near the city of Adairsville. Warehousing equipment and storage systems are shown in Belgium-based Stow Group's North American Technology Campus in Illinois. The company plans a new factory near Adairsville. (Courtesy of Stow Group)

A Belgian industrial storage and automation company announced plans Thursday to build a plant in northwest Georgia where it said it will hire about 200 workers. Stow Group’s $36 million facility will be built along U.S. 41 near the city of Adairsville in Gordon County, a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said. The company, which makes industrial racks and other warehousing products, is expanding in the U.S. to serve companies in sectors including food and beverage, logistics and life sciences.

“This new production facility in Georgia will further strengthen Stow’s presence and support network in North America and bring us closer to existing and new customers,” company CEO Jos De Vuyst said in the release. Stow operates in more than 60 countries, according to the release, with 10 manufacturing sites and 29 sales offices. Kemp credited the state’s infrastructure and “strategic location” for the recruitment. “We look forward to this great job creator’s impact on the community and critical industries throughout Georgia,” Kemp said. Stow is expected to begin operations at the 240,000-square-foot facility next year. The company plans to hire for steel manufacturing roles, including in powder coating, profiling, stamping and welding. Other roles include logistics, administrative and management positions.

Details about incentives offered to the company were not immediately available as the recruitment is still considered an active project, said Jessica Atwell, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Stow is likely eligible for state tax credits for new jobs created, among other inducements.