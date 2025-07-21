FAA investigates Delta Connection close call with B-52 bomber

The airplane had been “cleared for approach by the tower” before it did so, the airline confirmed.

SkyWest, a St. George, Utah-based regional carrier, has agreements with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, as well as United, American and Alaska airlines, to operate regional flights that boost the other carriers’ domestic schedules.

A B-52 was “coming on a converging course with us,” the pilot is heard explaining in a video taken by a passenger and shared with NBC News.

“Sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise. This is not normal, at all,” the pilot said in the video.

“There’s no radar here, so the tower does everything visually,” he said of the air traffic control tower.

The SkyWest plane landed safely at Minot International Airport, which lies about 13 miles south of Minot Air Force Base.

A Delta spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that SkyWest owns and operates the aircraft involved. According to Delta, its contracts with regional carriers allow it to control scheduling, pricing, reservations, ticketing and seat inventories.