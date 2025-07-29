Business Atlanta-based lending startup gets more than $220 million in new capital VIVA Finance offers loans as small as $1,000 all the way up to $10,000. Credit: Handout "We allow people with good jobs but maybe damaged credit history to get access to a good loan," says Jack Markwalter (right) with his brother Hodges. They're co-founders of the Atlanta-based lending startup VIVA Finance. (Courtesy of VIVA Finance/Heidi Harris Photography)

VIVA Finance, an Atlanta-based lending startup, has raised more than $220 million in new capital, including equity investments and loan financing, the company recently announced. VIVA is a lending platform that offers loans based on metrics like employment information, rather than just credit history. The company was started by two brothers, Jack and Hodges Markwalter, who wanted to expand access to credit for working Americans and offer an alternative to predatory payday loans.

“We allow people with good jobs but maybe damaged credit history to get access to a good loan,” the company’s CEO, Jack Markwalter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. VIVA offers loans as small as $1,000 all the way up to $10,000. Interest rates range from the upper teens to 36%, according to Jack. Clients repay through payroll deduction. In total, the company has originated more than $250 million in loans. VIVA started lending in February 2020 and has given out about 70,000 loans in that time, he said. They are most commonly used for debt consolidation, then emergencies like auto repair or medical expenses, said Hodges Markwalter.

Nearly 40% of Americans would not fully cover a $400 emergency with cash or a credit card that they paid off at the next statement, according to the Federal Reserve.