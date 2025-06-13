Q: I have an Oriental piece of furniture over 100 years old. It has four large panels with embroidered silk. I don’t know whether it is Japanese or Chinese. I would like to have it appraised and possibly sell or donate it. Could you help me find someone? — K.T.L., Atlanta

A: Selma Paul has been credentialed in appraising since 2003. She appraises jewelry, antique and contemporary furniture, Oriental rugs and fine art collections throughout the South. You can reach her at 770-888-8808. She got her start while in college in Memphis, where she opened a pawn shop around the corner from Graceland. Paul conforms to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the technical and ethical requirements of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA). For more information, go to selmapaul.com.

Q: Applegate Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs is the only brand my family likes. I used to always get them at Trader Joe’s. Where can I find these? Thanks. — Deb Johnson, email