By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
Q: I have an Oriental piece of furniture over 100 years old. It has four large panels with embroidered silk. I don’t know whether it is Japanese or Chinese. I would like to have it appraised and possibly sell or donate it. Could you help me find someone? — K.T.L., Atlanta

A: Selma Paul has been credentialed in appraising since 2003. She appraises jewelry, antique and contemporary furniture, Oriental rugs and fine art collections throughout the South. You can reach her at 770-888-8808. She got her start while in college in Memphis, where she opened a pawn shop around the corner from Graceland. Paul conforms to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the technical and ethical requirements of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA). For more information, go to selmapaul.com.

Q: Applegate Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs is the only brand my family likes. I used to always get them at Trader Joe’s. Where can I find these? Thanks. — Deb Johnson, email

Ingredients in Applegate Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs include grass-fed beef, water, garlic, dehydrated onion and celery powder. (Courtesy)

A: Trader Joe’s now sells its version of the organic hot dog, but you can find Applegate Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs at Sprouts Farmers Market, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-200-9172. A 10-ounce pack costs $8.29.

Q: I would appreciate finding a place that can clean and put in a new blade in my electric beard trimmer. — Tony Sauber, email

A: I spoke with Rey Scott, owner of My Supply Guy, 3580 Breckinridge Blvd., Duluth, 770-685-1840. My Supply Guy offers a variety of professional barber tools and skin and hair products, performs minor repairs on clippers and sharpens shears. Check out mysupplyguy.shop for more information.

You could also contact G-Vac Allergy, 5515 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee, 770-457-2929 or gvacallergy.com. The techs at G-Vac Allergy have been repairing vacuum cleaners and various small appliances for over three decades, and they have worked on electric shavers in the past.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

