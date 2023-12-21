The year in Black culture: things we hope to leave in the past on New Years Day 2024

Happy Holidays!

What is something w leave in 2023 and not revisit in 2024?

Writer and actor strikes! Pay the scribes and thespians what they deserve, and don’t let artificial intelligence devalue their craft.

Also, A.I., please don’t take my reporter gig. — Gavin Godfrey

Bad service brunch culture, where folks care more about being seen a certain way than hanging out with friends and eating good food with good service. — Mirtha Donastorg

Misinformation, but I know that won’t happen. — DeAsia Paige

Rappers dying. It’s become way too normal for young Black people to be killed violently or die from drug overdose. Celebrity status doesn’t make it more important, but when so many people look up to these figures and they die so casually it makes me afraid that we’re missing an opportunity to change course. — Mike Jordan

What was something people should have paid more attention to in 2023?

The continued wealth gap that cloaks the fact that, while Atlanta is a Black Mecca, a lot of people are truly struggling and living day-to-day in certain parts of town — Ernie Suggs

The Fearless Fund case. The potential implications of the lawsuit are wide-reaching. — Mirtha Donastorg

The APS school board race’s impact on Black families. — Gavin Godfrey

Atlanta’s amapiano scene, which I plan to write a story about soon. — DeAsia Paige

The fact that the Michelin Guide is now in Atlanta. Keith Lee took all the oxygen out of the room when his reviews began showing up right after the Michelin ceremony, so everyone seemed to care less than they might have otherwise. And we know that there was an exchange of money for the Michelin Guide to come to Atlanta but I don’t think people stopped to ask why Atlanta (and not all of Georgia), and the answer might be tied to what’s going to happen here in 2026... — Mike Jordan