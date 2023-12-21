The year in Black culture: things we hope to leave in the past on New Years Day 2024

AJC reporters on what should stay in 2023, and what should have received more attention
Kerry Washington speaks as SAG-AFTRA and WGA join forces with the AFL-CIO and its affiliates from across the nation and across industries for a national day of solidarity rally outside of Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Kerry Washington speaks as SAG-AFTRA and WGA join forces with the AFL-CIO and its affiliates from across the nation and across industries for a national day of solidarity rally outside of Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

0 minutes ago

As the world looks back at 2023, AJC staff members are taking stock of what mattered in Black culture. In this story and others, we’re reviewing ATL’s year that was, for what it meant for the Black community and what might be next, because what happens in Atlanta never stays inside 285.

In this story, members of our staff share what parts of the culture they hope not to see in the new year. Additionally, AJC journalists talk about stories that should have received more attention.

Let us hear from you: Fill out this form and tell us your thoughts on the year in Black culture, and your answers could appear in a future AJC story.

Happy Holidays!

What is something w leave in 2023 and not revisit in 2024?

Writer and actor strikes! Pay the scribes and thespians what they deserve, and don’t let artificial intelligence devalue their craft.

Also, A.I., please don’t take my reporter gig. — Gavin Godfrey

Bad service brunch culture, where folks care more about being seen a certain way than hanging out with friends and eating good food with good service. — Mirtha Donastorg

Misinformation, but I know that won’t happen. — DeAsia Paige

FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman, right, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, a federal judge declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by Moss and Freeman, who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Rappers dying. It’s become way too normal for young Black people to be killed violently or die from drug overdose. Celebrity status doesn’t make it more important, but when so many people look up to these figures and they die so casually it makes me afraid that we’re missing an opportunity to change course. — Mike Jordan

Tattoo Artist J.R. Outlaw, places his art piece outside of a large tattoo of Takeoff which was rewarded as worlds largest tattoo by Guinness World Records at Atlanta Ink in Atlanta on July 5, 2023. J.R. spent several months on the tattoo, with the help of others. (Michael Blackshire/Michael.blackshire@ajc.com)

Credit: Michael Blackshire

What was something people should have paid more attention to in 2023?

The continued wealth gap that cloaks the fact that, while Atlanta is a Black Mecca, a lot of people are truly struggling and living day-to-day in certain parts of town — Ernie Suggs

Ayana Meriweather walks with her son and siblings back to the Forest Cove apartments in Atlanta after the bus dropped the children off from Slater Elementary on Thursday, August 18, 2022. For months, the city and community groups have been trying to relocate the condemned complex’s residents but were unable to do so before the school year started. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The Fearless Fund case. The potential implications of the lawsuit are wide-reaching. — Mirtha Donastorg

ajc.com

Credit: Publicity photo. Arian Simone, Keshia Knight Pulliam

The APS school board race’s impact on Black families. — Gavin Godfrey

Atlanta’s amapiano scene, which I plan to write a story about soon. — DeAsia Paige

The fact that the Michelin Guide is now in Atlanta. Keith Lee took all the oxygen out of the room when his reviews began showing up right after the Michelin ceremony, so everyone seemed to care less than they might have otherwise. And we know that there was an exchange of money for the Michelin Guide to come to Atlanta but I don’t think people stopped to ask why Atlanta (and not all of Georgia), and the answer might be tied to what’s going to happen here in 2026... — Mike Jordan

Chefs and owners of Atlanta's Michelin-starred restaurants are seen during the Atlanta Michelin Guide gala ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at the Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)

About the Author

Mike Jordan is a senior editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, leading the Black culture team. He is well-known in the Atlanta community and beyond for his roles that have continuously touched Atlanta’s Black culture for many years. He’s served as a writer, editor and leader for varied publications.

