5 Black culture events to attend this week

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we tell you about events where you can combine your love for beer and sneakers, learn about brave women advocates while enjoying cocktails, and see Frankie Beverly & Maze’s final Atlanta show.

‘I Wanna Thank You Farewell’ Tour

Frankie Beverly is retiring, but first he’s hitting the road with Maze one last time for a seven-city farewell tour. Joined by Chaka Khan and El DeBarge, the legendary soul singer and his band are stopping in Atlanta first, where they’ll perform timeless classics like “Before I Let Go,” “Happy Feelin’s,” and “Joy and Pain. Expect an epic singalong and amazing energy — not to mention show-stopping fashion from fellow concertgoers — all night long.

8 p.m. Friday, March 22. $69.75-89.75. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. https://www.statefarmarena.com/events/detail/frankie-beverly-maze.

Black Magic Tour: Nicole Cardoza

The mantra “Black girl magic” is taking on a more literal meaning at this hour-long show, in which renowned magician and storyteller Nicole Cardoza will dazzle the crowd with tricks, illusions and even spoken word. Late guests will not be seated, so arrive early and grab a cocktail at the bar during the opening reception.

7-9 p.m. Friday, March 22. $30. The Atlanta Theater, 195 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-666-1727. https://www.blackgirlmagician.com/tour/black-magic-atlanta.

Truth on the Rocks

Salute women trailblazers of the past and present during the latest installment of Truth on the Rocks, a monthly event inviting guests to explore the National Center for Civil and Human Rights while enjoying cocktails and music. Atlanta-based rock band Guitar Gabby and the TxLips will perform live at the March gathering and attendees will learn about women activists and local organizations dedicated to fighting for women’s rights.

7-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. $30 in advance, $35 at door. National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. 678-999-8990. https://www.civilandhumanrights.org/program/truth-on-the-rocks-2/.

Ale Max Day

Hosted by beer influencer Ale Sharpton and marketing guru Craig Stroud, this event unites sneakerheads and beer lovers who like their craft brew as fresh as their footwear, and is inspired by an annual late-March sneakerhead celebration of the iconic Air Max 1 Nike shoes. Join the party while sporting your Air Maxes and grab cans of Ale Max 1, a flavor-forward, hazy IPA made by Monday Night Brewing, whose can is designed to mimic the style of the iconic shoe.

7-11 p.m. Friday, March 22. Free. Monday Night Brewing, 670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-352-7703. https://www.instagram.com/p/C4n5PX0rNzZ/.

UATL’s Black Culture Movie Night

Join UATL as we celebrate the 18th anniversary of the film “ATL.” Since its 2006 release, the coming-of-age drama starring Atlanta’s own T.I., Big Boi, Lauren London and others has become a cult classic. Come prepared to laugh, cheer and quote your favorite lines as we relive the best scenes from the unforgettable film together. And stick around immediately after the screening for a live conversation with producer Dallas Austin, whose Atlanta upbringing inspired the movie.

7-10 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. $4.99. Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-410-1939. https://live.ajc.com/uatlsblackmovienightatl.