AA Weekend Picks Pride Festival, Parade and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include the Oakhurst Porchfest and Alpharetta’s Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival. Share Add AJC on Google The Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade, the largest LBGTQ+ event in the South, will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

AJC By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 28 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes Marietta’s Chalktoberfest, which combines their annual Chalk Art and Craft Beer festivals and an activity-filled celebration of Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area’s 20th anniversary. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Haunted Seas The Georgia Aquarium’s Haunted Seas runs through Nov. 1. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium) The Georgia Aquarium gets spooky as it adds Halloween overlays, spine-chilling music and eerie lighting to its daily sea lion and dolphin presentations. On Saturdays and Sundays, you’ll also discover trick-or-treating, strolling entertainers and more. Continuing through Sunday, Nov. 1. Admission starts at $54.99. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

Hispanic Latino Heritage Month Celebration Observe Hispanic Latino Heritage Month with cultural cuisine, performances and community at Gwinnett County’s celebration. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9. Free. Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center’s parking deck lawn, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville. Fernbank After Dark Nature’s Nightmares — where the natural world gets strange, unsettling and seriously creepy — takes center stage at Fernbank’s After Dark event. 7-11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9. $23.95. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta.

Related Story 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in October Movies by Moonlight: ‘Hocus Pocus’ Dress up to compete in a family-friendly costume contest before the movie and then settle in on a tiered lawn to watch “Hocus Pocus” on a 30-foot screen. Concessions will be available.

Movie begins after sunset (around 7:15 p.m.), Friday, Oct. 9. Free admission. Heritage Amphitheatre, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. Wire & Wood Alpharetta Songwriters Festival Alpharetta’s Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival features more than 30 performances headlined by Corey Smith on Friday, Oct. 9, followed by Sister Hazel on Saturday, Oct. 10. (Courtesy of Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau) Alpharetta’s free two-day music festival features more than 30 performances representing a variety of genres as well as a new Music Market featuring art and handcrafted goods with music-related themes. Friday’s headliner is Corey Smith followed by Sister Hazel on Saturday. 6-11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, and noon-11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Free. Throughout downtown Alpharetta. Oktoberfest Say “ja” to Oktoberfest with music, a special menu, a Bavarian costume contest, stein races, folk games, German-style beers and more.

See website for event schedule; Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11. Free entry. Round Trip Brewing Co. East Cobb Taproom, 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 1600, Marietta. Acworth Book & Storytelling Festival This year’s festival brings together a mix of local and regional authors across a variety of genres as well as professional storytellers, vendors and panel discussions. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Free admission. Tanyard Creek Overlook in Logan Farm Park, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth. Oakhurst Porchfest Stroll through Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood to enjoy approximately 200 acts spread across an equal number of porches. Noon-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Free. Oakhurst neighborhood, Decatur.

Related Story 6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia Chili Cook-Off Sample chili entries and support the Kiwanis Club of Historic Roswell’s mission of serving children and strengthening the local community. 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. $10 individual, $25 family. Oak Street Bottle Shop, 75a Oak St., Roswell. Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy Michael Carbonaro, the star of truTV’s “The Carbonaro Effect,” blends comedy with illusions in a show filled with audience participation. 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Tickets start at $51.75. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. Chalktoberfest Chalktoberfest features chalk artists, craft beers, music and more. (Courtesy of Cobb Travel & Tourism) The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art combines their annual Chalk Art and Craft Beer festivals to create Chalktoberfest. Guests can watch professional chalk artists transform the streets, sample craft beers and enjoy music from local artists.

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11. Free. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade The Southeast’s largest Pride celebration includes concerts, dance parties, a parade and the Starlight Cabaret outdoor drag show. Sunday’s parade steps off from the Civic Center MARTA Station and ends at the Charles Allen Gate of Piedmont Park. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11 (See website for individual event details). Free. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta. FitLife Expo Enjoy an afternoon of fitness with health and wellness vendors, giveaways, health screenings, music, a pet parade, Breast Cancer Walk and more. Noon-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11. Free admission; $33.85 to participate in the Breast Cancer Walk. Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce St., Alpharetta.