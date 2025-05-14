Breaking: Kemp signs bill that could allow Donald Trump to recover legal costs in Georgia election case
Georgia teacher retirement system on track despite stock market turmoil

Pension plan has endured ups and downs for years
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average Monday. Despite some ups and downs, the Teacher Retirement System of Georgia is on track to meet its financial goals for this year. (Richard Drew/AP)

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average Monday. Despite some ups and downs, the Teacher Retirement System of Georgia is on track to meet its financial goals for this year. (Richard Drew/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Despite some ups and downs, the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia has weathered recent stock market turmoil and has even gained ground over the last year, officials said Wednesday.

The system reported net assets of nearly $108.7 billion as of April 30 — up 6.8% over the same time last year. That’s nearly at the system’s annual goal of 6.9% growth for the fiscal year that ends in June.

The growth comes despite gyrations in the stock market, the chief investment vehicle for the pension system. President Donald Trump’s tariff’s sparked a sharp market decline amid fears of an economic recession.

But the market has recovered its losses in recent weeks as Trump backed off from some tariffs, at least for now.

“Over the past couple months, I’ve been, let’s say, concerned about what report I would be delivering to you today,” Chief Financial Officer Laura Lanier told the TRS Board of Trustees Wednesday. “This week, I’m more optimistic.”

The pension system serves about 152,000 retirees and beneficiaries and about 241,000 active teachers. It’s funded through a mix of employee contributions, state appropriations and investment income.

Like the stock market, the pension system has seen some big swings in recent months. Its net position — assets minus liabilities — peaked at $113.9 billion last November. But sharp declines in December and March offset much of its gains.

After the ups and downs, the system is still on track to meet its fiscal goals this year. And Wednesday’s report didn’t include more recent stock market gains in May.

The pension system has endured plenty of stock market volatility in recent years. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the system lost $15 billion in assets in a few months.

It soared to new heights as the market rebounded, then lost another $15 billion as stocks dipped in the second half 2021 and early 2022. The pension system had again rebounded by last year.

TRS Executive Director Buster Evans said the pension system is designed to smooth out good and bad years over time.

“Our teachers should be very confident that our plan is able to meet its obligations,” Evans said.

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

Specialist Michael Pistillo works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

The Thanksgiving air travel period is on as passengers made their way through the airport Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal. Parking shortages could disrupt your plans and security waits can be long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks. Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

The Thanksgiving air travel period is on as passengers made their way through the airport Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal. Parking shortages could disrupt your plans and security waits can be long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks. Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

