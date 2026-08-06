At Cosm Atlanta, every seat feels like courtside (Advertiser Content)

Cosm Atlanta is now at Centennial Yards, and it’s the ultimate destination for Atlanta sports fans. We’re talking front-row energy for every buzzer-beater, every goal and every heavy-hitting play. If you live for the drama of live sports, this is your new headquarters. Be in the middle of the action and experience game day like never before — all powered by Cosm! (Presented by Cosm Atlanta)

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