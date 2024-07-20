JT Money feeling ‘Immortal’ with new album, longevity in Southern hip-hop

“Immortal” presents 15 songs and features collaborations with rappers Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Eightball and MJG, Trap Beckham and CeeLo Green. Celebrating its release recently at Private Sounds Studios in West Midtown, JT Money held a barbecue on the lawn, hosted a listening session through massive speakers in the warehouse and toasted tequila shots with guests.

The laid-back, gold-toothed rapper told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the event that he titled the album “Immortal,” which took two years to record, to reflect how prolific he was in the studio and in honor of his longevity in Southern hip-hop.

“I was just collecting songs over time, ended up with about two or three albums worth of records and came up with this one. All of my producers wanted me to stop at 10 songs, but I didn’t feel like I said enough of what I needed to say,” he said.

Credit: Trenton Butler Credit: Trenton Butler

Poison Clan, the group JT Money founded as a duo in 1989 before becoming a quintet three years later, reunited on “Immortal” for “Give It to Me,” an update on their club-friendly Miami bass sound and their first song in three decades. He said Poison Clan plans to put out a reunion album later this year with all of the original members, followed by a national tour.

“It was about time, and it felt good. We stopped for a second to put our focus on finishing ‘Immortal’, but our undivided attention is [now] on the group,” JT Money said.

In 1990, JT Money made his first trip to Atlanta when Poison Clan was on its first tour. Signed to Luke Records, the label started by 2 Live Crew founding member Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, the group met a 31-year-old owner of a shopping plaza and realized that Atlanta was a city attracting young Black entrepreneurs.

Two years later, Poison Clan released “Shake Whatcha Mama Gave Ya,” a hard-hitting, polyrhythmic dance record, from its sophomore album, “Poisonous Mentality.” The song became a regional hit and the group’s most recognizable song. Atlanta was growing its music scene at the same time and reported to have a beef with Miami rappers.

JT Money said his popularity in the South was instrumental in helping bridge the gap between both markets. “That was mostly in the streets, but you can’t come to nobody’s city and be disrespectful. I was making music, so I came in after that and helped squash all of that with our music,” he said.

“We didn’t understand it back then because we were just doing what we enjoyed doing. We were bringing the hoods together, but the outsiders and people from up North thought we were slow and country.”

Poison Clan released two more albums before disbanding due to financial issues in 1995. Two years later, JT Money signed with music executive Tony Mercedes, got a deal with Priority Records under Capitol Records, and relocated to Atlanta. He said he moved from Miami to the city because of his past meeting with the plaza owner, its burgeoning hip-hop scene and the fans’ positive reactions to his music.

“This is where the business was happening then and where I saw it going. Atlanta lets us be us. The city always gave me love, so I wanted to give it some love back,” he said.

JT Money’s debut solo album, “Pimpin on Wax,” was released in 1999. Executive produced by hitmaker Dallas Austin through his production imprint, Freeworld Entertainment, the album spawned the high-energy single “Who Dat,” featuring female rapper Sole, and was produced by then-newcomer Tricky Stewart.

“Who Dat” reached No. 5 on the Billboard pop charts, earned a gold record the from Recording Industry Association of America for sales of more than 500,000 copies, and a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Single.

The following year, Stewart produced another Sole and JT Money collaboration, “4, 5, 6.” The bouncy single featured singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss singing the chorus, reached the top 40 on the Billboard pop charts, and earned another gold record.

JT Money said his success was long overdue. “I deserved it. After 10 years of doing Poison Clan, some people still didn’t know me. I was just enjoying it and riding the wave,” he said.

Credit: Trenton Butler Credit: Trenton Butler

In 2001, he released another infectious club record, “Hi-Lo,” from his second album, “Blood, Sweat and Years.” He felt that his album wasn’t being supported by the record company, so he decided to become an independent artist.

In 2002, JT Money started releasing music on his label, Crunk City Records, scoring underground hits including “Run da Yard” and “Chevy Game.” He said touring became the best way to introduce his new material.

“It was necessary in order for me to keep doing what I was doing. I’ve never had to actually shop my music because someone was always there in the labels to walk it in for me,” he said

In 2013, he decided to rebrand Crunk City Records to give his music a new energy. The label became Undeniable Music Group five years later.

JT Money now splits his time between his homes in Marietta and Tampa Bay. Living in metro Atlanta full time for 13 years, he observes that the city has “a lot more buildings and people but still runs hip-hop.”

Now his goal moving forward is to recapture the success of “Who Dat” with “Immortal” and his upcoming project with Poison Clan.

“It seems like I’ve had three lives in this music game, but I’m going after that again and seeing how much farther we can go. If you have the people behind you and a good product, it will move on its own,” he said.

“The game is different, so we have to grind in the streets to get the people’s attention to push it further.”

Sign up for the UATL newsletter.

Read more stories like this by liking UATL on Facebook and following @itsUATL on X and Instagram.