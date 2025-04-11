Where can I find it: stamp collection appraisal, repair for dining chairs and crystal glasses

A: I have just the expert for you. Don LaBerteaux has been collecting stamps since the 1950s and selling and appraising them for about 15 years. He is a member of the American Philatelic Society (APS) and can be reached at 770-381-7114 or by emailing Donclab@att.net.

Q: I am looking for someone who can repair dining room chairs that have become very loose. Thank you. — Carol Hollins, Lawrenceville

A: Check out Cooper’s Furniture Repair, 100 Papermill Road, Lawrenceville, 770- 995-5211. Owner John Cooper’s services include antique restoration, refinishing and furniture stripping. He also offers on-site touch-ups. You can text him photos of your project for a cost estimate.

Q: I have several crystal drinking glasses that are chipped at the rim. Where can I find someone to do this type of repair work? Thank you. — Marcia Wade, Atlanta

A: Angela Boudreaux has specialized in repairing and restoring fine porcelain and pottery for nearly 25 years. She also offers glass and crystal polishing and grinding at her Antique Restoration Studio, 150 Shoreline Way, Hampton, 901-497-8207 (by appointment only). Boudreaux repairs glass and crystal on-site at Scott Antique Market, 3650 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta. For her schedule and more information, go to antiquerestorationstudio.com.

You can stop looking

It’s never an encouraging sign when the only place you can find your favorite item is on eBay. Such is the case with VanCamp’s Chili No Beans, which reader Douglas Stuber has been searching for without any luck. I contacted Conagra Brands, the company that owns VanCamp’s, and found that the item is no longer on the active product list. Nor is it listed on Conagra’s website.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.