Westside Stride makes its debut this weekend

The Westside Stride will transform Howell Mill Road into a pedestrian-only area for a day of family fun, food, entertainment and more.

The event will take place from noon until 6 p.m. and will feature a local beer garden a cornhole tournament and a market offering vintage and handmade goods

“We’re thrilled to introduce Westside Stride as the Upper Westside’s signature event,” said Elizabeth Hollister, executive director of the Upper Westside Community Improvement District, in a press release. Her organization is responsible for putting on the event. “This is a new opportunity for Atlantans to explore Howell Mill Road and find their stride during a day of community celebration and collaboration.”

The organizers encourage attendees to bring a chair to enjoy live music performances and to take the time to discover new businesses in the area without having to worry about the traffic.

The event seeks to raise awareness about the walk-ability and bike-ability of the area which includes the Marietta Street Artery, Berkeley Park and Blandtown neighborhoods.

Howell Mill Road and Marietta Street will be closed to cars between Trabert Avenue and Northside Drive during the event, including a stretch of 17th Street. Cross streets like 14th, 10th, Eighth and West Marietta streets, along with Brady Avenue, will remain open to vehicular traffic.

For more info on the event, go to westsidestride.org.