From turquoise waters to Mayan ruins, Tulum is paradise in Mexico

As you look up from your beach chair in Tulum, you’ll marvel at the blue skies, palm trees and Mayan ruins.

Tulum, along the Riviera Maya, is home to some of Mexico’s best preserved archaeological sites. The 13th-century, walled Tulum National Park overlooks the sea and is easily accessible to visitors staying in the area.

“Even if you are not into history, Mayan culture, or architecture — these sea views are sure to leave you breathless,” Tulum.com wrote. “You can even visit the beach at Tulum for a swim in the turquoise waters.”

Speaking of beaches, Tulum has plenty of them to check out. The highest rated by Tripadvisor is Playa Paraiso, which is about a mile from the ruins. Surrounded by forests, the beach feels secluded and peaceful. Enjoy a swim in the clear water before grabbing something to eat at one of the many beachfront restaurants. If you need something more adventurous to do, book a boat tour and go snorkeling around coral reefs. Just be sure to get a photo at the crooked palm tree, to the left of the main beach entrance.

If you like your water with a side of adventure, check out the cenotes. The word cenote comes from the Mayan word “Ts’ono’ot” and refers to any underground chamber with accessible water.

One of the most popular sinkholes in Mexico, Gran Cenote is three miles from downtown Tulum. It’s 1,500 square feet of swimming surface is surrounded by caves. You can swim, snorkel, dive with turtles and explore the caves as bats fly overhead. There are also plenty of wooden platforms where you can rest.

Although you’ll get some beautiful photos at the cenotes, one of the area’s most Instagrammable sites has nothing to do with water.

Many tourists head to hotel Ahau Tulum to pose with Daniel Popper’s nearly 33-foot-tall sculpture Ven a la Luz (Come to the Light). The artwork, made with steel, wood, rope and greenery, “represents the harmony between people and nature,” Tripadvisor wrote. There is a $3 entry fee, which goes toward maintaining the sculpture.

After a day of swimming and exploring, visitors can choose from “a garden eatery downtown, a simple taco stand, or more upscale fine dining located in the middle of the jungle,” according to mexicancaribbean.travel/tulum.

One of the best parts about a trip to Tulum is how easy it is to get there now. Although you once had to fly a couple of hours to Cancun and then travel another couple of hours to Tulum, Delta will offer direct flights to the municipality’s brand new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport starting in March.

Now you’ll be at your hotel about four hours after taking off from Atlanta — just another stress this beautiful location will erase.