If historic cities, low country vibes and live music are your thing, mark your calendars because High Water Festival is making waves in Charleston, SC, for its 7th year. This two-day event returns April 26-27, set against the scenic backdrop of North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

The 2025 lineup

This year’s lineup is packed with indie rock, folk and Americana favorites. And don’t worry, fest-goers — while the schedule hasn’t dropped yet, with two stages and no overlapping sets, you won’t have to miss a single moment.

Saturday is heavy on the folk with Lord Huron and Mt. Joy leading the charge. Fans can also catch The Backseat Lovers, Amos Lee, Julien Baker & Torres, Joy Oladokun, Medium Build, Evan Honer, Darren Kiely and Easy Honey.

Don’t throw back too many cold ones because Sunday keeps the momentum going with Arcade Fire and Counting Crows taking center stage. The day also features performances from Trampled By Turtles, Flipturn, Waxahatchee, Wild Rivers, The War and Treaty, Gigi Perez, Goldie Boutilier and Ethan Tasch.

Arcade Fire’s headlining set comes hot on the heels of their electrifying performance at SNL’s 50th Anniversary Homecoming special, where they took the stage alongside David Byrne and St. Vincent for an electric performance of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” and the band’s “Wake Up.”

And if past years are any indication, expect the unexpected. Lana Del Rey surprised fans in 2023 with a guest appearance alongside Bleachers' Jack Antonoff.

Ticket info

General admission starts at $235 for the weekend, with single-day GA tickets available for $140. For those looking for an upgraded experience, GA+ starts at $425, while VIP and Platinum packages — offering prime stage views, exclusive lounges and other perks — range from $745 to $1,750.

Where to stay and how to get there

Park Circle is a great place to stay — just minutes from the festival grounds and packed with charm. Airbnbs in the area offer a mix of convenience and character, while downtown Charleston hotels, like Hotel Bennett and The Dewberry, make it easy to keep the party going with plenty to explore beyond the festival.

Parking near the venue is limited. One seasoned festival goer opts for an Airbnb plus a rented golf cart or finds a spot in Park Circle and walks in. Rideshares are another solid choice, but be prepared for long wait times when the festival wraps up each night.

Festival tips

For first-time festival goers, preparation is key. Charleston’s springtime sun can be strong, so pack plenty of sunscreen, a hat and bug spray (trust us, the mosquitoes can be relentless). Refillable water bottles are allowed, and hydration stations will be available throughout the venue. If you want to be extra comfortable, bring a blanket for lounging, but leave the chairs and large bags at home — they won’t make it past security.

One major (friendly) breakup

One of the biggest shifts this year is the departure of Shovels & Rope, the Charleston-based duo who founded and curated High Water Festival since its inception in 2017. The band announced in 2024 that they would no longer be involved with the event, citing the challenges of festival economics and the direction of the event.

“To be clear, this a loving breakup,” the group said in a statement on Instagram. “The individuals who have been working on High Water from the very beginning are some of the best people in the music business and have worked tirelessly each year to bring this event to life. We want to publicly thank them for all their hard work, and to our friends and family who did SO much behind the scenes, you know who you are and we love you for it.”

While their absence marks the end of an era, High Water Festival remains committed to delivering an incredible experience for attendees, honoring the spirit they helped create. Whether you’re a festival junkie or a local looking for something new to do one weekend, this beloved festival in the South has something for everyone.