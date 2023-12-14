8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. $86 and up, parking $20 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with performances from T.I., Jeezy, Lil Jon, Goodie Mob, Ying Yang Twins, Young Dro, Fabo, Lil Scrappy and more.

DreamHack Atlanta

10 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. $32 and up. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Come to DreamHack Atlanta to experience professional e-sports tournaments, amateur and high school gaming tournaments, cosplay, art, activities, screenings, an expo and more.

Chefs Market: Mercado de la Noche

6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Free admission. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta.

Come out for a night featuring Hispanic and Latin food vendors, artists, crafters and organizations.

Cobb

Christmas Movie Event

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. $10 per child. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Watch the new animated Grinch movie on an LED screen, enjoy holiday-themed refreshments and build a toy with the Grinch.

Dashing Through the Square

7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. $40 untimed 5K, $45 timed 5K, $15 kids (12 and under) 1K. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta.

Run in the 8th annual Dashing Through the Square 5K or kids’ 1K Rudolph Race. The timed 5K is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and proceeds from the event will support youth enrichment programs and other Cobb County community initiatives.

A Christmas Tradition Holiday Spectacular

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, plus additional dates. $28-$38. Strand Theatre . 770-293-0080.

Enjoy this popular holiday revue featuring costumed singers and dancers performing traditional and funky Christmas favorites. Arrive 30 minutes before the show if you’d like to hear a live holiday concert performed on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

DeKalb

Christmas on Clairemont Concert

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Free, offering taken for the church’s benefit work in Macedonia. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-373-1653.

Head to the 6th annual community benefit concert to hear Grammy award-winning tenor Victor Robertson, the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir, WABE’s Chris Chandler, operatic soprano Tiffany Uzoige and a surprise performance by one of the stars of the CW network.

Jingle on Main

Noon-6 p.m. (2 p.m.-3 p.m. parade.) Sunday, Dec. 17. Free admission. Main Street, Lithonia. 770-482-8136.

Take part in Lithonia’s signature Christmas event with food, local vendors and a parade.

Game Night

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Free, with donations appreciated. North Shallowford Road Annex 4470, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401.

Bring some board games or play with the ones provided as you make some new friends.

North Fulton

History Seek Saturdays: “Caroling Like the Dickens”

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Free. Mimosa Hall & Gardens, 127 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 770-641-3705.

Hear professional singers dressed in period clothing sing old-timey holiday songs and join in on a few tunes. From there, walk next door to Bulloch Hall and shop for hand-crafted holiday gifts at the European-style Merry Market.

Christmas Pops

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. $25-$55. Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-497-8215.

Attend the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra’s most popular concert of the year as they’re joined by comedic songstress Nancy Gaddy and the Johns Creek Chorale.

Flicks & Flurries on Town Green

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Town Green, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Experience winter’s enchantment with snow flurries, rotating holiday shorts on the big screen, an inflatable snow globe for photos and hot chocolate for purchase. Showtimes are 6:15 p.m. for “Shrek the Halls,” 6:45 p.m. for “Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury” and 7:30 p.m. for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Gwinnett

“The Nutcracker”

continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. $20 and up. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Watch the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s 42nd annual production of the holiday classic ballet “The Nutcracker.”

“A Christmas Carol”

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, plus additional dates. $50 and up. Aurora Theatre at Lawrenceville Arts Center, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch Aurora Theatre co-founder Anthony Rodriguez return in a one-man performance of “A Christmas Carol” for the 17th year.

Holly Jolly Play Day

5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Free. Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn. 770-822-3197.

Bring the family for all-ages fun including games, music, face painting and hot cocoa.