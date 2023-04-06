15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Egg drops, Stone Mountain’s sunrise services and more

Twilight Trek

6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, April 7. $25 per person, members $20 per person, free for age 3 and under. Advance registration required. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453 (WILD).

Tour Zoo Atlanta after hours to take part in engaging activities and learn about ways it helps animals survive and thrive, introduces species back into the wild and more.

UPS Second Sunday at the High Museum of Art

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Free. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

Enjoy free admission and family-friendly programming including art-making activities and music by a local DJ at the High Museum of Art.

Cobb

Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Sprayberry High School, 2525 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.

Let the kids get their eggs and candy as thousands of eggs are dropped from a helicopter. Food, games, a DJ and other activities will also be available.

Stepp Stewart’s Cotton Club

8 p.m. Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9. $15-$40. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Let this musical revue take you back to Harlem in the ‘30s and ‘40s with songs like “Stormy Weather” and “Minnie the Moocher.”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 8. $15 admission, $7 prop bags (limited number). Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.

Come in costume if you’d like. Get your bag of props ready and yell out the audience participation lines as you watch “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

DeKalb

Easter Egg Drop

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Free. Southeast Athletic Complex, 5845 Hillvale Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

Bring the family for an Easter egg drop with the scramble for eggs separated by age groups. Games, crafts, frozen treats and pictures with the Easter Bunny will also be available.

Stone Mountain Park Easter Sunrise Service

3 a.m. park gates open, 4 a.m. summit skyride opens, 7 a.m. services begin. Sunday, April 9. $20 for one-day permit vehicle entry, church vans and buses enter free. $20 for round-trip skyride, $15 for one way. No fees for walk-up trail to the top of the mountain. Sunday, April 9. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Join in the longtime tradition of attending an interdenominational Easter sunrise services at Stone Mountain Park. Services are held simultaneously at the top of the mountain and at its base on the Memorial Lawn.

How to Garden to Attract Birds and Other Wildlife

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. April 8. $10 nonmembers, free for DNC and Georgia Native Plant Society members. Northwoods Pavilion at Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Learn more about birds and how to improve your yard’s habitat to attract them as well as other wildlife.

North Fulton

Easter Bunny Hop

4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7. Free. North Pond at Creekside Park, behind City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Bring the family (as well as a camera/cell phone and Easter basket) to take an interactive walk and collect eggs around North Pond at Creekside Park. The Easter Bunny and Mrs. Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos, and a DJ and food vendors will also be onsite.

Couples Cooking: Kingston Cafe

6:30 p.m. Friday, April 7. $120 plus fees per couple. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Work along chefs to create dishes that highlight the unique flavors and spices of Jamaican-style food.

Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, plus additional dates. $16 and up, free for kids 2 and under. North Point Mall upper level, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-9273.

Stand next to giant animatronic dinosaurs on a walk-through expedition, dig up fossils and more.

Gwinnett

Color Run

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Carnival and check-in starts at 10 a.m., race begins at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Free registration, $5 for optional T-shirt. Cross Pointe Church, 1800 Satellite Blvd., Duluth.

Run an untimed mile through stations of non-toxic colored powder and enjoy a free carnival and lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and cookies. If you don’t purchase a T-shirt, wear a white one to help the colors pop. Runners are asked to bring a canned good for the CarePointe Ministry food bank.

Easter Egg Hunt and Eggs-tra Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m., 1 p.m. (special needs hunt) Saturday, April 8. Free. Rossie Brundage Park, 350 Autry St., Norcross.

Bring your kids and their baskets to your choice of Easter egg hunts — one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. for kids with “eggs-tra” special needs that is wheelchair accessible and sensory-friendly with special considerations for the visually and hearing impaired.

Spring Break Feature Friday: “Big Hero 6″

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday, April 7. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Grab your chairs and blankets and bring the family to watch the Disney feature “Big Hero 6.” Let the kids have fun with activities, including a superhero training activity course, and treat yourself to goodies from food trucks.