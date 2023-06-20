Night hiking and kayaking let you experience the dark side of nature

Most people turn to horror movies to watch creatures creep out in the dark. But some take a night hike instead.

Hiking and boating at sunset or night can create an entirely different experience than during the day.

“When the sun goes down, right off the bat, the wildlife starts coming out,” said Adrian Fox, an interpretative ranger at Sweetwater Creek State Park, about 20 miles west of Atlanta. “The quieter you are, the chances of seeing more wildlife is greater. Being out at night really enhances wildlife viewing.”

For those who want to explore the dark side of nature, there are plenty of options around Atlanta and across the state.

State parks

Georgia’s parks offer a variety of outdoor twilight fun. But check first because rules vary with each park, particularly in terms of closing times and night activities.

“Everyone has to be off park property at sunset unless there is a ranger program. We don’t offer any night fishing. But as long as you’re camping, you can fish,” Fox said.

Depending on the season, Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge, about 50 miles east of Atlanta, offers a variety of night programs with rangers including hikes, stargazing and sunset and full-moon paddles.

“One of the most popular programs is the scorpion night hike where people use provided UV flashlights to look for scorpions glowing in the dark. We have just launched the firefly program, and we are in the phase of collecting data to learn about the species we have and what time of the year they are most likely to be seen,” said David Guzman, an interpretative park ranger.

“People can take advantage of these programs because this is an opportunity for them to be at the park in areas that are normally closed after sunset. For example, our beach area at Lake Rutledge closes at sunset. But if participants sign up for a guided paddle program, they can enjoy the lake with a ranger until about 8:30 p.m.,” he said.

Guests staying in the park’s campgrounds or cottages still have access to the Brantley and Beaver Pond trails at night, as well as boating on Lake Rutledge until 10 p.m.

In addition to Hard Labor Creek State Park’s scorpion night hike, firefly night walk and twilight kayak tours, the park will host a Perseid party from 9 p.m. Aug. 12 to 1 a.m. Aug. 13 to view the meteor shower.

For those not staying at a park, the best — well, the only — way for a nocturnal activity is with a ranger leading a group.

At Sweetwater, there are evening paddling trips every Friday through August.

“I need to have eyes on everyone because there is always a danger, and we try to mitigate them,” Fox said.

For night kayaking, Fox stays in front. Glow sticks are added to the kayaks, vests and paddles.

“We’re lit up like a Christmas tree,” she said. “I’ll put my paddle up in the air if I see a hazard or if someone is getting too close to low-hanging branches. At our last paddle, we saw a green heron, egrets and a bald eagle.”

The park also offers night hikes on the last Sunday of every month. The hike is just over a mile and lasts about 90 minutes.

Other state parks offer night activities too. Stephen C. Foster State Park in southern Georgia is also throwing a meteor viewing party. Tugaloo State Park in Lavonia, which is about 100 miles northeast of Atlanta, offers a night hike. Tallulah Gorge State Park, also about 100 miles northeast of the city, offers full-moon hikes and sunset hikes. At Chattahoochee Bend State Park, about 55 miles southwest of Atlanta, you can rent a kayak overnight and do your own sunset excursion on the Chattahoochee River.

Twilight parties

The region has numerous lakes and rivers, and there are private companies that showcase nature’s glory at night.

Sunset Cruises on Lake Lanier, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, offers two- and three-hour cruises on a 24-foot pontoon boat. That includes a full-moon party each month.

“You see all the colors in the sky, and no sunset is similar,” said Cory Huntsman, Sunset’s owner. “Sometimes guests want to jump off the rocks or swim, but mostly they just want to have fun.”

Lord Nelson Charters has taken folks out on a classic wooden yacht for 26 years at Lake Lanier — everyone from families to corporate groups.

“Usually it’s a two-and-a-half hour cruise. The sun sets at different times, so we catch the full sunset and a little twilight time,” said Ricki Lee Hagen, owner of Lord Nelson. “It’s just a great way to escape the busy world. I love seeing people get in the boat all stressed and by the time the cruise is over, they’re relaxed.”

Five years ago, John Kim of Norcross booked Hagen’s yacht for what he thought would be a one-time birthday party for Martha Kim, his wife. It is now an annual tradition.

“My wife loves them. I wanted something unusual for her birthday, so I booked it and invited her friends. The next year was COVID. It was just the two of us,” he said. “You can make it romantic, or it could be a good party. Either way you get an incredible sunset. If we ever moved away, we’d have to come back just to do the cruise.”

The Nantahala Outdoor Center offers sunset trips on the Chattahoochee River from its Roswell and Sandy Springs locations. Roswell offers a sunset program with kayaks or stand-up paddleboards, while Sandy Springs uses a single or double ducky, a type of inflatable kayak.

“It’s a guided tour that starts around 5 p.m. and ends around 7:30 p.m. It’s quite popular for families, and it’s also a really fun date night,” said Katie Stegall, day camp manager. Tour guides give safety tips and point out passing flora and fauna. “The sun setting is the most incredible thing. It’s almost indescribable. It’s that beautiful.”

Bill Jones, executive director of the Southeastern Trust for Parks & Land, said his nonprofit will sometimes sponsor guided night hikes. “There are the occasional mountain bike hikes at night as well. It’s very different at night. The animals really are more active,” he said.

The outdoors inside Atlanta

At times, the lure of nature tugs at your soul, but you don’t really want to get into the wild. No problem. There are plenty of places to get a nocturnal nature fix within the confines of civilization. For example, Zoo Atlanta has adults-only evenings called Savanna Nights.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta sponsors Fernbank After Dark on the second Friday of the month with different themes, such as Survivor, After Dark: Senses and Forest Night Walk.

“We do different night walks through our 65-acre old-growth forest, and it’s amazing how you use your senses more at night,” said Brandi Berry, vice president of marketing and communications. “You may not see them, but you’ll hear them whether it’s an owl or bullfrog. It engages all of your senses.”

NIGHT ADVENTURES

Fernbank After Dark. 7-10 p.m. Second Friday of the month. $23. Fernbank Museum of Natural History. 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300, fernbankmuseum.org.

Hard Labor Creek State Park. 9 p.m.-10:15 p.m. on various dates. Perseid party from 9 p.m. Aug. 12 to 1 a.m. Aug. 13. $10 admission; $5 parking fee. 5 Hard Labor Creek Road, Rutledge. 706-557-3001, gastateparks.org.

Lord Nelson Charters. Cruises start at $350. 6800 Lights Ferry Rd., Flowery Branch. 770-271-1888, lordnelsoncharters.com.

Nantahala Outdoor Center. Sunset guided paddling tours. Starting at $60. 203 Azalea Drive, Roswell, or 5450 Interstate North Parkway, Sandy Springs. 770-999-0625, noc.com.

Savanna Nights. 6-9 p.m. Select Fridays. $40. Zoo Atlanta. 800 Cherokee Ave., Atlanta. 404-624-9453, zooatlanta.org.

Southeastern Trust for Parks & Land. Occasional night activities. 678-974-2609. stpal.org.

Sunset Cruises on Lake Lanier. Evenings. Starting at $250. Tidwell Boat Dock, 2900 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming. 541-292-2765, sunsetcruiseonlakelanier.com.

Sweetwater Creek State Park. Events of various nights. $5 parking pass. 1750 Mount Vernon Road, Lithia Springs. 770-732-5871, gastateparks.org.