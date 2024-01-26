Justin Timberlake announces world tour with Atlanta stop

Justin Timberlake is in full album-rollout mode. Fresh off the release of his new single “Selfish,” the pop superstar has announced his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He will stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on June 10.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Timberlake’s first tour in five years. The North American leg kicks off in Canada in April and ends in July in Lexington, Kentucky. Additional dates in Europe will be announced soon. Timberlake’s forthcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was” will be released on March 15. The new album follows 2018′s “Man of the Woods.” He’ll also be the musical guest on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Tickets for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour will be available to the general public on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m via ticketmaster.com. Several presale tickets will go on sale starting next week. A fan club presale will be available on Monday. Citi and Verizon presales will be available on Tuesday at 10 a.m. VIP packages, which will include a gift, early entrance into the venue and in-seat bar service, will also be offered during the tour.