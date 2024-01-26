BreakingNews
BREAKING: Tex McIver pleads guilty to lesser charges in wife’s fatal shooting
Justin Timberlake announces world tour with Atlanta stop

His Forget Tomorrow World Tour starts in Canada in April.
Justin Timberlake arrives at the premiere of "Trolls Band Together" on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

0 minutes ago

Justin Timberlake is in full album-rollout mode. Fresh off the release of his new single “Selfish,” the pop superstar has announced his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He will stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on June 10.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Timberlake’s first tour in five years. The North American leg kicks off in Canada in April and ends in July in Lexington, Kentucky. Additional dates in Europe will be announced soon. Timberlake’s forthcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was” will be released on March 15. The new album follows 2018′s “Man of the Woods.” He’ll also be the musical guest on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Tickets for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour will be available to the general public on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m via ticketmaster.com. Several presale tickets will go on sale starting next week. A fan club presale will be available on Monday. Citi and Verizon presales will be available on Tuesday at 10 a.m. VIP packages, which will include a gift, early entrance into the venue and in-seat bar service, will also be offered during the tour.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE’S FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR:

Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

June 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

June 6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

June 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

June 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

June 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

July 4 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 7 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

