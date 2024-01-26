Justin Timberlake announces world tour with Atlanta stop

Justin Timberlake is in full album-rollout mode. Fresh off the release of his new single “Selfish,” the pop superstar has announced his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He will stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on June 10.
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Timberlake’s first tour in five years. The North American leg kicks off in Canada in April and ends in July in Lexington, Kentucky. Additional dates in Europe will be announced soon. Timberlake’s forthcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was” will be released on March 15. The new album follows 2018′s “Man of the Woods.” He’ll also be the musical guest on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”
Tickets for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour will be available to the general public on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m via ticketmaster.com. Several presale tickets will go on sale starting next week. A fan club presale will be available on Monday. Citi and Verizon presales will be available on Tuesday at 10 a.m. VIP packages, which will include a gift, early entrance into the venue and in-seat bar service, will also be offered during the tour.
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE’S FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR:
Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
May 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
May 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
June 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
June 6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
June 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
June 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
June 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
July 4 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 7 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
