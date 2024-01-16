BRIEFS: Jeff, Callie Dauler have second baby; 860/WAEC-AM changes format

Exclusive
AJC poll: Trump leads Biden in pivotal Georgia
Jeff and Callie Dauler. CREDIT: Star 94.1

Atlanta-based podcasters and married couple Jeff and Callie Dauler Monday announced their second child Olivia was born at Northside Hospital on Friday.

According to Callie on social media, Olivia was six pounds and four ounces.

The couple currently host the “Upside with Callie and Jeff Dauler” podcast, which covers their lives five days a week and has built up a loyal following.

Jeff Dauler spent almost 15 years on the popular Bert Show, heard locally on Q100. He left in 2016 and spent two years as morning co-host on rival station Star 94.1. Ater getting fired from Star, he started the “Upside” podcast in 2019 with his wife Callie. Callie worked for many years with longtime HLN morning host Robin Meade.

They also have a three-year-old daughter Ellie.

***

The new 860 format is Spanish salsa after 43 years as a Christian music station.

The AM station 860/WAEC-AM has changed from a Christian format to a salsa format.

Beasley Broadcasting has shifted WAEC from a Christian talk format Love 860 to Playa 860.

The company in a press release said the brand is “Salsa and More” with a “variety of artists, including Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, Juan Luis Guerra and more” providing “the ultimate beach experience of traditional rhythms and heritage of the music that was born across Caribbean in countries like Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Colombia.”

It had been a Christian format of some sort going back to 1979 and the first Atlanta station to play contemporary Christian music.

