Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, suffers ‘severe stroke’ at just 24

Explore 4 signs of insulin resistance

Broadus uses her platform on social media to speak about her health and mental health issues, which include being diagnosed with lupus at 6 years old.

“I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus … I was overweight from being on steroids, and that automatically messed with my health ... People looked at me like I was an alien,” Broadus said in a 2021 Instagram post.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are two causes of a stroke: a blocked or a ruptured artery.

“While the incidence of stroke is decreasing overall in this country, rates among young adults are increasing,” Stamford Health said. “The incidence of stroke in people ages 20-44 has risen from 17 per 100,000 in 1993 to 28 per 100,000 in 2015. The risk to patients in the prime of their lives is considerable.”

Here are the F.A.S.T. signs of a stroke, according to the American Heart Association:

F = face drooping

A = arm weakness

S = speech difficulty

T = time to call 911

Other symptoms of stroke include sudden numbness, confusion, trouble seeing, severe headache and difficulty walking.

Factors that increase the risk for a stroke are genetics, tobacco use, too much alcohol, not getting enough exercise, and eating a diet high in cholesterol, and trans and saturated fats.

“Stroke survival rates have increased over the years due to more research on cardiovascular diseases and advancements in medical technologies,” Medical News Today reported. “However, not every stroke survivor recovers immediately. Many people who survive stroke may need long-term support and rehabilitation to improve their overall health.”