BET Hip-Hop Awards honored the DJs and producers who shaped rap music

The ceremony will air on BET on Oct. 10

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Things to Do
By
1 hour ago
X

So far this year, during hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, massive tributes at shows like the MTV Awards and the Grammys highlighted the rappers from the past and present who’ve made hip-hop a groundbreaking pop culture phenomenon. But this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards put a different twist on the year-long celebration — uplifting the legendary producers and DJs who invented the sound of hip-hop.

The 18th annual ceremony was less of an awards show (only four awards were presented) and felt more like an ultimate hip-hop party that centered the pioneering songs that shaped rap music. Hosted by rapper Fat Joe, the BET Hip-Hop Awards returned to Atlanta for a taping at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday night. The show will debut on BET on Oct. 10.

“Hip-hop is my life. ... We’re going to make this year’s award show even bigger while also celebrating our hip-hop stars and pioneers in a spectacular way,” Fat Joe said ahead of the show.

While newer artists like Da Baby, Glorilla and Sexxy Red (who electrified the audience with fan favorites like “SkeeYee” and “Shake Yo Dreads,” cementing her status as rap’s latest it-girl) graced the stage with their performances, hip-hop’s most legendary acts stole the show. DJ sets from Kid Capri, D-Nice and Atlanta’s DJ Drama (who brought out rappers Fabolous, T.I. — who performed songs from his classic album “Trap Muzik” which turns 20 this year — and Jeezy) reminded the audience of just how critical DJs were to the foundation of hip-hop.

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Mega producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland received the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award for their collective efforts in pushing the culture of hip-hop forward, more recently with their viral music series Verzuz. The pair created Verzuz during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and featured revered matchups between legendary hitmakers (Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane, Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy, etc.). However, the popular battles began to disappear in the wake of the producers’ legal battle against Triller, which was recently settled. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland hinted at the platform’s possible return during their acceptance speech.

“I always dreamed I would be on this stage accepting an award about hip-hop,” Timbaland said. “Doing music back in Virginia, (I) never thought I would make it, but now I’m here. Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over. (It’s) Black-owned, me an Swizz Beatz, Verzuz, and I’m glad to share this with my brother.”

“We own Verzuz again,” Swizz Beatz added. “We got quiet for a minute, but we’re going to come back strong and show y’all what it is. That wasn’t just something for the pandemic. That’s something for the world.”

Credit: Getty Images for BET

Credit: Getty Images for BET

Marley Marl, credited as one of rap’s first super producers, was honored with the I Am Hip-Hop Award. The prolific producer is known as a pioneer for incorporating sampling techniques in rap music. He produced for artists like Roxanne Shante, Biz Markie, Big Daddy Kane and more. Rakim and LL Cool J, backed by DJs like Jazzy Jeff and Technician, performed a special tribute to Marl. LL Cool J dazzled the stage with songs like “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and “Around the Way Girl,” performing with a fervor that was reminiscent of his early career.

“This started out as a dream on 4117 Vernon Boulevard (in) Long Island City, Queensbridge,” Marley Marl said during his speech. “My window faced Manhattan so that’s all I could look at and wonder what’s happening with them lights over there because I wanted to be there. ... I was the first hip-hop DJ to rock live on the radio, then I brought sampling to hip-hop. That changed my world.”

The night concluded with an epic performance curated by Atlanta’s heavyweight producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri, whose set celebrated the 30th anniversary of his record label So So Def. During his performance, he honored Kris Kross, brought out Ludacris, Lil Jon, Bone Crusher, Chingy, Tyrese and Nelly. It was a legendary set that almost felt like its own concert.

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Dupri ended the show with Dem Franchize Boyz’s 2006 hit “I Think They Like Me (Remix)” and was joined by Da Brat and Bow Wow to perform their verses on stage. It reminded the audience that hip-hop wouldn’t have made it to 50 years without the sound of Atlanta.

WHERE TO WATCH

BET Hip-Hop Awards

Premiering at 9 p.m. Oct. 10 on BET.

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site12m ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
2h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Philly won’t be easy, but the Braves will prevail
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Philly won’t be easy, but the Braves will prevail
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Spiegel and Grau / William DeShazer

Bookshelf: ‘Comfort of Crows’ inspires us to connect with backyard nature
1h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
20h ago
Margaret Glaspy, coming to Atlanta, puts ‘guitar in the forefront’
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

HAPPENING TODAY
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top