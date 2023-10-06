BET Hip-Hop Awards honored the DJs and producers who shaped rap music

So far this year, during hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, massive tributes at shows like the MTV Awards and the Grammys highlighted the rappers from the past and present who’ve made hip-hop a groundbreaking pop culture phenomenon. But this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards put a different twist on the year-long celebration — uplifting the legendary producers and DJs who invented the sound of hip-hop.

The 18th annual ceremony was less of an awards show (only four awards were presented) and felt more like an ultimate hip-hop party that centered the pioneering songs that shaped rap music. Hosted by rapper Fat Joe, the BET Hip-Hop Awards returned to Atlanta for a taping at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday night. The show will debut on BET on Oct. 10.

“Hip-hop is my life. ... We’re going to make this year’s award show even bigger while also celebrating our hip-hop stars and pioneers in a spectacular way,” Fat Joe said ahead of the show.

While newer artists like Da Baby, Glorilla and Sexxy Red (who electrified the audience with fan favorites like “SkeeYee” and “Shake Yo Dreads,” cementing her status as rap’s latest it-girl) graced the stage with their performances, hip-hop’s most legendary acts stole the show. DJ sets from Kid Capri, D-Nice and Atlanta’s DJ Drama (who brought out rappers Fabolous, T.I. — who performed songs from his classic album “Trap Muzik” which turns 20 this year — and Jeezy) reminded the audience of just how critical DJs were to the foundation of hip-hop.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

Mega producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland received the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award for their collective efforts in pushing the culture of hip-hop forward, more recently with their viral music series Verzuz. The pair created Verzuz during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and featured revered matchups between legendary hitmakers (Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane, Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy, etc.). However, the popular battles began to disappear in the wake of the producers’ legal battle against Triller, which was recently settled. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland hinted at the platform’s possible return during their acceptance speech.

“I always dreamed I would be on this stage accepting an award about hip-hop,” Timbaland said. “Doing music back in Virginia, (I) never thought I would make it, but now I’m here. Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over. (It’s) Black-owned, me an Swizz Beatz, Verzuz, and I’m glad to share this with my brother.”

“We own Verzuz again,” Swizz Beatz added. “We got quiet for a minute, but we’re going to come back strong and show y’all what it is. That wasn’t just something for the pandemic. That’s something for the world.”

Credit: Getty Images for BET Credit: Getty Images for BET

Marley Marl, credited as one of rap’s first super producers, was honored with the I Am Hip-Hop Award. The prolific producer is known as a pioneer for incorporating sampling techniques in rap music. He produced for artists like Roxanne Shante, Biz Markie, Big Daddy Kane and more. Rakim and LL Cool J, backed by DJs like Jazzy Jeff and Technician, performed a special tribute to Marl. LL Cool J dazzled the stage with songs like “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and “Around the Way Girl,” performing with a fervor that was reminiscent of his early career.

“This started out as a dream on 4117 Vernon Boulevard (in) Long Island City, Queensbridge,” Marley Marl said during his speech. “My window faced Manhattan so that’s all I could look at and wonder what’s happening with them lights over there because I wanted to be there. ... I was the first hip-hop DJ to rock live on the radio, then I brought sampling to hip-hop. That changed my world.”

The night concluded with an epic performance curated by Atlanta’s heavyweight producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri, whose set celebrated the 30th anniversary of his record label So So Def. During his performance, he honored Kris Kross, brought out Ludacris, Lil Jon, Bone Crusher, Chingy, Tyrese and Nelly. It was a legendary set that almost felt like its own concert.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

Dupri ended the show with Dem Franchize Boyz’s 2006 hit “I Think They Like Me (Remix)” and was joined by Da Brat and Bow Wow to perform their verses on stage. It reminded the audience that hip-hop wouldn’t have made it to 50 years without the sound of Atlanta.

WHERE TO WATCH

BET Hip-Hop Awards

Premiering at 9 p.m. Oct. 10 on BET.