Atlanta’s Eyedrum has been experimenting with art and music for 25 years

For 25 years Eyedrum has been a movable feast of music, art, dance and community.

Over those years it’s changed locations multiple times, but the nonprofit art gallery and performance venue has remained in Atlanta in one form or another.

Eyedrum will mark its 25th anniversary on Saturday, looking back at its history and celebrating with music from the Gold Sparkle Band and Flap.

It all started in 1998 when musician and journalist Marshall Avett and painter Woody Cornwell founded what they first dubbed the Silver Ceiling.

“The prehistory of Eyedrum began in a dingy second-floor loft that we rented on Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta,” Avett said. “The roof leaked and nothing in there looked good, so I took a page from Andy Warhol and stapled aluminum foil to the ceiling.”

As story goes, they would shove all the furniture into their bedrooms and create an open space in the rest of the loft. Then they’d invite friends to hang paintings and photographs and play experimental and improvisational music.

A year later, Silver Ceiling grew too big for the loft. When another larger space in the building became available, Avett and Cornwell enlisted six other friends to sign the lease with them.

“Because it was a visual and auditory experience, we called it Eyedrum,” Avett said. They offered improv nights, art shows and concerts.

“Those were some of the great days of my life,” he said. “We had people from all over the country coming to Atlanta to play at this little place in the middle of the city. Sometimes the bands would stay with us in the loft space upstairs.”

Charles Waters, who now lives in New York City, still plays clarinet and saxophone in the Gold Sparkle Band — the self-described “free jazz deconstruction” group founded in Atlanta — as well as spinoff Gold Sparkle Trio.

“Eyedrum and it precursor Silver Ceiling helped launch Gold Sparkle during our early years in Atlanta by becoming an outpost for New York City avant-garde,” Waters said. “It connected us with people like (jazz saxophonist) William Parker, who became vital in our New York lives. There’s a real school of art music that comes from Atlanta in that era of people. So we’re part of a group in New York and part of a group in Atlanta.”

Roger Ruzow, a music teacher and Gold Sparkle trumpet player, remains in Atlanta and plays in several ensembles, including 4th Ward Afro-Klezmer Orchestra, Gold Sparkle Big Band and Nu South Subterraneans.

“The 4th Ward Afro-Klezmer Orchestra started at the Eyedrum space. And because of that, I was able to create this large ensemble,” Ruzow said.

Ruzow appreciates Eyedrum’s current space. “It’s got a warm sound,” he said. “It’s a smaller space, and acoustically it’s got a better sound, and it’s easier to manage sound reinforcement.”

As for Eyedrum’s future, Ruzow is all in.

“I’ve always been supportive because it’s a fantastic idea that has managed to maintain its longevity and relevance in the underground arts scene in Atlanta” he said. “The community needs it, whether they know it or not.”

Will Lawless, Eyedrum’s board chair and main grant writer, said he’s been working to secure the future of the nonprofit.

“We’ve won more grants in the last five years than we did in the first 20,” he said. “And in the last nine months, we’ve received our largest private donation in the history of Eyedrum.”

With that, Lawless envisions what will finally be a permanent home for Eyedrum.

“Our goal is that somewhere between the 25th and 30th anniversary we’ll be able to secure our own building,” he said. “We have three more years on our lease at our current location, and we’ll see what happens. We want to be close to downtown Atlanta. Before people were talking about accessibility, diversity, inclusivity, and equity building, Eyedrum was doing that from the beginning.”

Gold Sparkle Band with Flap for Eyedrum’s 25th Birthday

8 p.m. Saturday, October 14. $15. 515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, eyedrum.org.