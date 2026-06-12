Big Boi and Summer Walker kick off Atlanta’s World Cup celebrations

FIFA World Cup games officially begin next week in Atlanta, but the city is already celebrating.
Thursday marked the start of FIFA Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta and Decatur WatchFest on the Decatur Square.
FIFA World Cup games officially begin next week in Atlanta, but the city is already celebrating.
Thursday marked the start of FIFA Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta and Decatur WatchFest on the Decatur Square.
The first day of FIFA Fan Fest featured an opening ceremony and performances from Summer Walker, Universoul Circus, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and DJ Rasta Root.
Musical performances will be held each day through July 15, with future headliners such as Ludacris, Killer Mike, Nappy Roots and CeeLo Green. Other offerings include a food area, beer garden and market.
WatchFest’s first day featured a performance from rapper Big Boi, with War and Treaty headlining on June 25 and Indigo Girls on July 19.
Musical performances will be nearly every night, along with an Atlanta United skill zone, YMCA and Children’s Healthcare mini pitch, and other activities for kids.
Both events also offer World Cup game viewings.
Here is a recap of the first day of Fan Fest and WatchFest, and what to expect if you attend.
At 6 p.m., about an hour and a half before Big Boi took the stage, traffic was still fairly light.
“Honestly, I think I got here faster than I do most of the time,” said Decatur resident Jennifer Beaver, who took an Uber to the square.
Entry into the event was also smooth, as every corner of Decatur Square was packed with staff — volunteers, crosswalk guards and heavily armed police. Security kept a constant stream of people going through the checkpoint.
WatchFest was held inside a blocked-off area of the Decatur Square.
“The only thing I would say that I’ve missed is maybe slightly more signage directing people to the gated entrances for people that have not done their research to know where to go,” East Atlanta resident Mallory Summers said.
By 7 p.m., crowds completely filled the Square, with many fans dressed in Outkast gear or rocking soccer jerseys from various countries.
High temperatures and the humidity from the rain earlier in the day made for a hot and sticky evening.Luckily, there were misting areas near the entrance to cool down.
Big Boi began a few minutes before his scheduled 7:30 p.m., with an introduction from Mayor Tony Powers.
“It‘s been an incredible day so far‚” Powers said. “This is going to live far beyond these 34 days of WatchFest.”
Big Boi’s performance included many of Outkast’s hits, such as “Mrs. Jackson,” “ATliens” and “So Fresh, So Clean,” alongside his solo work “Kill Jill” and “All Night.”
He was joined onstage by Sleepy Brown, who featured on Big Boi’s 2003 hit “The Way You Move” and several Outkast songs, including “SpottieOttieDopaliscious,” both of which were part of Thursday’s setlist.
The Fan Fest gates opened at noon, and by 4 p.m., there were hundreds of people across Centennial Olympic Park in green jerseys, with Mexican flags and all the FIFA swag to catch the second half of South Africa vs. Mexico.
Mexico won the opening match of the World Cup 2-0.
“I came here to watch Mexico play, of course, because I was actually born in Mexico,” Ana Quecholt said. “I’m proud of being Mexican, and I’m excited to see them.”
R&B artist and native Atlantan Summer Walker served as the headliner for the first night.
“I’m really excited to be in the energy, in the crowd,” Fan Fest media intern Kennedy Johnson said. “I’m from Atlanta, so having all these people come into my city is exciting, to see their excitement, to be here.”
Walker’s set started promptly at 5:05 p.m. with a dancer wearing a bejeweled red and gold one-shoulder crop top, black skirt and red gloves doing a fire twirling routine to the melody of “Heart of a Woman” as the 2-minute opening act.
Walker appeared up the stage-right stairs, wearing a sparkly gold bodysuit and matching leg garter, with a white feather boa and gloves.
She took the stage joyously chanting “Atlanta”as she began singing the opening chorus for “Heart of a Woman.” The crowd sang along, cheering and dancing as Walker slowly strutted across the stage.
Her performance lasted 12 minutes, with her on stage for 10, singing “Playing Games,” “Girls Need Love” and other hits.
She brought male dancers, wearing black, lacy tank tops, black slacks and suspenders onstage to perform her hit song “No Love,” featuring SZA.
To end her set, as she was running off stage-right, two female dancers appeared on stage in black leotards with red hearts for a short performance of “Take Me Out This Club.”