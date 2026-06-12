Things to do Big Boi and Summer Walker kick off Atlanta’s World Cup celebrations FIFA Fan Fest, Decatur WatchFest will also feature Ludacris, Killer Mike, Nappy Roots, Indigo Girls and others. 1 / 16 Big Boi plays to his hometown crowd, kicking off Decatur WatchFest '26 on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at Decatur Square. The festival coincides with the World Cup in Atlanta. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

FIFA World Cup games officially begin next week in Atlanta, but the city is already celebrating. Thursday marked the start of FIFA Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta and Decatur WatchFest on the Decatur Square.

The first day of FIFA Fan Fest featured an opening ceremony and performances from Summer Walker, Universoul Circus, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and DJ Rasta Root. Musical performances will be held each day through July 15, with future headliners such as Ludacris, Killer Mike, Nappy Roots and CeeLo Green. Other offerings include a food area, beer garden and market. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decatur WatchFest ‘26 (@decaturwatchfest26) WatchFest’s first day featured a performance from rapper Big Boi, with War and Treaty headlining on June 25 and Indigo Girls on July 19.

Musical performances will be nearly every night, along with an Atlanta United skill zone, YMCA and Children’s Healthcare mini pitch, and other activities for kids.

Both events also offer World Cup game viewings. Here is a recap of the first day of Fan Fest and WatchFest, and what to expect if you attend. The Decatur Square was packed with diehard Big Boi fans kicking off Decatur WatchFest on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) Decatur WatchFest At 6 p.m., about an hour and a half before Big Boi took the stage, traffic was still fairly light. “Honestly, I think I got here faster than I do most of the time,” said Decatur resident Jennifer Beaver, who took an Uber to the square.

Entry into the event was also smooth, as every corner of Decatur Square was packed with staff — volunteers, crosswalk guards and heavily armed police. Security kept a constant stream of people going through the checkpoint. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown blazed through more than an hour of hits to kick off Decatur WatchFest. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) WatchFest was held inside a blocked-off area of the Decatur Square. “The only thing I would say that I’ve missed is maybe slightly more signage directing people to the gated entrances for people that have not done their research to know where to go,” East Atlanta resident Mallory Summers said. By 7 p.m., crowds completely filled the Square, with many fans dressed in Outkast gear or rocking soccer jerseys from various countries.

Big Boi fans packed the Decatur Square to kick off Decatur WatchFest on Thursday. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) High temperatures and the humidity from the rain earlier in the day made for a hot and sticky evening.Luckily, there were misting areas near the entrance to cool down. Big Boi began a few minutes before his scheduled 7:30 p.m., with an introduction from Mayor Tony Powers. Decatur Mayor Tony Powers took the stage to introduce Big Boi on Thursday evening. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) “It‘s been an incredible day so far‚” Powers said. “This is going to live far beyond these 34 days of WatchFest.”

Big Boi’s performance included many of Outkast’s hits, such as “Mrs. Jackson,” “ATliens” and “So Fresh, So Clean,” alongside his solo work “Kill Jill” and “All Night.” He was joined onstage by Sleepy Brown, who featured on Big Boi’s 2003 hit “The Way You Move” and several Outkast songs, including “SpottieOttieDopaliscious,” both of which were part of Thursday’s setlist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Where You Belong (@atlantawhereyoubelong) FIFA Fan Fest The Fan Fest gates opened at noon, and by 4 p.m., there were hundreds of people across Centennial Olympic Park in green jerseys, with Mexican flags and all the FIFA swag to catch the second half of South Africa vs. Mexico. Mexico won the opening match of the World Cup 2-0.

“I came here to watch Mexico play, of course, because I was actually born in Mexico,” Ana Quecholt said. “I’m proud of being Mexican, and I’m excited to see them.” R&B artist and native Atlantan Summer Walker served as the headliner for the first night. “I’m really excited to be in the energy, in the crowd,” Fan Fest media intern Kennedy Johnson said. “I’m from Atlanta, so having all these people come into my city is exciting, to see their excitement, to be here.” Walker’s set started promptly at 5:05 p.m. with a dancer wearing a bejeweled red and gold one-shoulder crop top, black skirt and red gloves doing a fire twirling routine to the melody of “Heart of a Woman” as the 2-minute opening act. Walker appeared up the stage-right stairs, wearing a sparkly gold bodysuit and matching leg garter, with a white feather boa and gloves.