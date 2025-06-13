Today, the program serves about 40 members in metro Atlanta, offering an array of services designed for older adults who need additional support when family isn’t available — or when independent living starts to demand a backup plan.

A safety net

Husband and wife Al Tousek and Lynne Merrick of Roswell are two clients who learned from caring for their own aging family the level of involvement they would likely one day need. At first, they didn’t know where to turn.

Now in their 70s and 80s, they receive services from Premier Care. Merrick said she first learned about the organization through an acquaintance in her book club and later her attorney also validated the service.

“I had no idea that existed,” she said.

Merrick said she appreciates having a safety net knowing someone will be around to help with day-to-day needs when they arise — such as paying bills, providing physical care, accompanying to medical appointments, and acting as an advocate. Services are billed based on time spent providing them, but an upfront retainer and evaluation is required.

“Right now, I don’t need any of those services, but it’s comforting to know that I am an established client and they are there when I need them,” she said.

The program begins with a detailed, in-person assessment: gathering a client’s complete medical history, medications, allergies, insurance information and emergency contacts into a secure report. This information is stored in a QR-code portal accessible via a medical ID card.

“It’s exactly what they would need should they be unconscious and need to go to a hospital,” Johnson said.

One client, who initially hoped she wouldn’t need services for a decade, suffered a broken ankle while hiking with her dog just a week after completing her assessment. Thanks to Aging Solo, caregivers, medication support and meal delivery were quickly mobilized to help her recover and regain independence, Johnson said.

Johnson stressed that planning ahead is key, even for individuals who are physically healthy and active.

“All of them think they are never going to need care,” she said. “But life can change overnight.”

Filling gaps

Premier Care Management is a for-profit company with 37 care managers across the metro area. Services range from dementia coaching and Parkinson’s support to medication management and placement consultations for assisted living or nursing care.

“We help families understand the options — the pros, the cons, and the financial considerations,” Johnson said. “Most families don’t realize all the resources available. We can recommend elder law attorneys, set up Meals on Wheels, or coordinate in-home caregivers.”

Services are billed on an hourly basis. No two clients need the same levels of service and care.

“We’re very individualized,” Johnson said. “We listen carefully, present evidence-based recommendations, and let families decide the best path forward.”

Darlene Carr, director of care management services, checks in with clients over the phone on a schedule of their preference. Some ask her to check in monthly, others less often or more often.

“This is preplanning for peace of mind, just like you would do for anything else in your life,” Carr said. “I’m the face they see and the voice they talk to on the phone, reaching out with cards, letters and personal touch whenever they would like that.”

Choosing wisely

While programs like Aging Solo offer invaluable support, experts emphasize that seniors and families should approach any paid care service carefully.

Madalyn Davis, an estate planning and probate attorney with Georgia Legacy Law Group, said she has referred many of her older clients and adult clients with special needs to Premier Care when they have needs beyond what a law office can fulfill. Many, she said, find it helpful. Davis advises fully understanding the scope of what third-party services offer before getting involved.

“There’s a huge aging population in Atlanta that is only growing, and they have so much independence,” she said. “I think it’s important for clients to know and realize that your caregiver, financial adviser or CPA are all wonderful resources and you need them. But there’s no one person that can do all of the jobs.”

Additional aging resources, including lists of community organizations and agencies, are available at the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services.

Sarah Watchko, an estate planning adviser with BIP Wealth who often refers clients to Premier Care, said such a service fills needs that go beyond what a typical advisory firm offers.

“The challenge with aging care management is that so many families don’t know what it is, or that it exists at all,” Watchko said.