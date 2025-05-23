Experts share their best tips to care for aging skin

“They wash away the good, protective fats and oils we naturally have in our skin to retain water,” he said.

A better option would be a hydrating cleansing bar, he said. And a fragrance-free moisturizer after bathing is essential to lock in hydration.

Eat pineapples. This advice might sound like a myth, but Dyer says it’s important.

“For combating bruises, which may be especially problematic on the forearms in patients over age 50, I recommend eating pineapples twice per week,” he said. “Pineapples have a natural enzyme called bromelain that is anti-inflammatory and aids in healing bruises.”

Slather on the SPF. Morning skin care routines should include applying a moisturizer with SPF 30 or greater, experts say. Dyer says proper sun protection can even reverse some visible signs of aging in as little as 28 days.

Licensed esthetician Chavon Salone, owner of Skinfinity Esthetics in Dunwoody, said weather doesn’t matter when it comes to sunscreen.

“You want to use an SPF daily,” she said. “I don’t care if it’s sunny outside. I don’t care if the clouds are out. UVA rays age the skin and UVB rays burn the skin.”

Get a skin check. In addition to daily routines, seeing a board-certified dermatologist for a complete skin check is essential. At these visits, providers evaluate moles and freckles for skin cancer and can remove troublesome places as needed.

Go back for your shots. For patients over 50, Dyer recommends considering the shingles vaccine. Shingles is a blistering rash that occurs when the chickenpox virus reactivates in a certain nerve, potentially causing excruciating pain that can last months or years.

“It is worth taking the two-shot series to reduce the risk,” he said.

Balance exfoliation with hydration. Salone noted that mature skin benefits from added layers of protection and care. Using retinoids, a class of vitamin A derivatives, can help new skin cells turn over more quickly, exposing more radiant skin underneath.

But she cautions to proceed with care. Limit their use to at night and apply only two to three times per week. A combination of hyaluronic acid, peptides and ceramides can help balance the skin’s moisture and firmness, she said.