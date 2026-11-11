Bill Stewart out as Rome football coach after one season

A football is shown before the game between Gainesville and Rome in the GHSA 5A semi-final playoff game at Barron Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Rome, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Bill Stewart has parted ways with the Rome football program, according to a Facebook post by the Rome City Schools.

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The Board of Education “approved the release” from his contract at a Tuesday meeting.

Rome was 2-8 this season under Stewart, who was hired in January to replace two-time state champion coach John Reid.

Stewart had previously coached at North Gwinnett, where he led the program to a state title in 2017. Stewart moved to the college ranks and was on Brent Key’s Georgia Tech staff in 2023 and 2024. He was on the Rabun County staff in 2025.