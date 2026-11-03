2026 AJC Super 11 Hampton safety Kamarui Dorsey committed to Texas A&M and poses for a portrait at Hampton High School on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Hampton, Ga. Miguel Martinez/AJC)

AJC Super 11 from Hampton stars on offense, defense and special teams in comeback victory over Woodland.

AJC Super 11 from Hampton stars on offense, defense and special teams in comeback victory over Woodland.

Kamarui Dorsey, the AJC Super 11 pick from Hampton, is making a case for being the state’s best all-around player. The senior’s performance against Woodland of Stockbridge was among the best demonstrations.

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Dorsey, a 5-star safety prospect committed to Texas A&M, rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns as a wildcat quarterback and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 41-34 victory as Hampton rallied from a 14-0 deficit.

Dorsey’s 2-yard run with 10 seconds left broke a 34-34 tie. On defense, he forced a fumble that Hampton recovered on its 2 yard line, keeping Woodland from scoring, and had seven tackles.