Kamarui Dorsey, the AJC Super 11 pick from Hampton, is making a case for being the state’s best all-around player. The senior’s performance against Woodland of Stockbridge was among the best demonstrations.
Dorsey, a 5-star safety prospect committed to Texas A&M, rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns as a wildcat quarterback and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 41-34 victory as Hampton rallied from a 14-0 deficit.
Dorsey’s 2-yard run with 10 seconds left broke a 34-34 tie. On defense, he forced a fumble that Hampton recovered on its 2 yard line, keeping Woodland from scoring, and had seven tackles.