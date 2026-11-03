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HONORS

Kamarui Dorsey’s all-around game earns him Player of the Week

AJC Super 11 from Hampton stars on offense, defense and special teams in comeback victory over Woodland.
2026 AJC Super 11 Hampton safety Kamarui Dorsey committed to Texas A&M and poses for a portrait at Hampton High School on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Hampton, Ga. Miguel Martinez/AJC)
2026 AJC Super 11 Hampton safety Kamarui Dorsey committed to Texas A&M and poses for a portrait at Hampton High School on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Hampton, Ga. Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Kamarui Dorsey, the AJC Super 11 pick from Hampton, is making a case for being the state’s best all-around player. The senior’s performance against Woodland of Stockbridge was among the best demonstrations.

Dorsey, a 5-star safety prospect committed to Texas A&M, rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns as a wildcat quarterback and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 41-34 victory as Hampton rallied from a 14-0 deficit.

Dorsey’s 2-yard run with 10 seconds left broke a 34-34 tie. On defense, he forced a fumble that Hampton recovered on its 2 yard line, keeping Woodland from scoring, and had seven tackles.

“He’s blessed with some gifts that not lot of people have, but he’s not just an athlete making plays,” Hampton coach Chad Ashley said. “He has a great understanding of offensive and defensive schemes. He knows all the routes a receiver runs. He knows what defensive backs are supposed to do. Not many players can retain all that.

“I told him he was playing hero ball Friday. We had a lot of players step up, but you could tell he was going to will us to victory.”

Dorsey is the AJC Varsity Player of the Week.