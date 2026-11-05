This is the final weekend of the football regular season, but it’s not do-or-die yet. Eighteen teams have lost the final game of the regular season and won a state title. Here’s the list:
Lost last regular-season game
- 2024 Hebron Christian (Private)
- 2021 Cedar Grove (3A)
- 2019 Buford (5A)
- 2019 Dublin (2A)
- 2012 Albany (4A)
- 2012 Gainesville (5A)
- 2003 Marist (4A)
- 2001 Americus (2A)
- 1994 Thomas County Central (3A)
- 1993 Greene Taliaferro (2A)
- 1983 Tift County (4A)
- 1975 Central Macon (3A)
- 1971 Carrollton (A)
- 1970 Roswell (A)
- 1967 Marietta (3A)
- 1955 Rossville (2A)
- 1952 Calhoun (C)
- 1950 Quitman (C)
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Forty-nine teams have lost their opening game and won a state title. Here they are: