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LIST

18 GHSA teams that lost their last regular-season game but won a state title

(Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
(Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Todd Holcomb
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This is the final weekend of the football regular season, but it’s not do-or-die yet. Eighteen teams have lost the final game of the regular season and won a state title. Here’s the list:

Lost last regular-season game

  • 2024 Hebron Christian (Private)
  • 2021 Cedar Grove (3A)
  • 2019 Buford (5A)
  • 2019 Dublin (2A)
  • 2012 Albany (4A)
  • 2012 Gainesville (5A)
  • 2003 Marist (4A)
  • 2001 Americus (2A)
  • 1994 Thomas County Central (3A)
  • 1993 Greene Taliaferro (2A)
  • 1983 Tift County (4A)
  • 1975 Central Macon (3A)
  • 1971 Carrollton (A)
  • 1970 Roswell (A)
  • 1967 Marietta (3A)
  • 1955 Rossville (2A)
  • 1952 Calhoun (C)
  • 1950 Quitman (C)
Related Story

Forty-nine teams have lost their opening game and won a state title. Here they are:

Lost opening game

  • 2025 Bowdon (A DII)
  • 2024 Grayson (6A)
  • 2024 Calhoun (3A)
  • 2024 Bowdon (A DII)
  • 2023 Perry (4A)
  • 2023 Bowdon (A DII)
  • 2022 Thomson (2A)
  • 2021 Brooks County (A)
  • 2021 Benedictine (4A)
  • 2020 Irwin County (A)
  • 2020 Buford (6A)
  • 2017 North Gwinnett (7A)
  • 2016 Rome (5A)
  • 2016 Grayson (7A)
  • 2015 Allatoona (5A)
  • 2014 Benedictine (2A)
  • 2013 Norcross (6A)
  • 2012 Jefferson (2A)
  • 2012 Gainesville (5A)
  • 2012 Eagle’s Landing Christian (A)
  • 2012 Albany (4A)
  • 2009 Sandy Creek (4A)
  • 2009 Camden County (5A)
  • 2007 Lowndes (5A)
  • 2005 Peach County (3A)
  • 2005 Lincoln County (A)
  • 2003 LaGrange (3A)
  • 1999 Lowndes (4A)
  • 1996 Brookwood (4A)
  • 1994 Thomas County Central (3A)
  • 1994 Brooks County (A)
  • 1992 Thomas County Central (3A)
  • 1986 Villa Rica (3A)
  • 1986 Lincoln County (A)
  • 1981 Douglass (Montezuma) (A)
  • 1979 Redan (3A)
  • 1975 Lyons (B)
  • 1970 Mount de Sales (C)
  • 1968 St. Pius (2A)
  • 1967 Dalton (2A)
  • 1966 Warren County (C)
  • 1963 Washington (B)
  • 1961 Waycross (2A)
  • 1960 Washington (B)
  • 1959 Hawkinsville (C)
  • 1958 Morgan County (B)
  • 1957 Statesboro (A)
  • 1952 Murphy (2A)
  • 1947 Lanier (Macon) (A)