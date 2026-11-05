This is the final weekend of the football regular season, but it’s not do-or-die yet. Eighteen teams have lost the final game of the regular season and won a state title. Here’s the list:

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Lost last regular-season game

2024 Hebron Christian (Private)

2021 Cedar Grove (3A)

2019 Buford (5A)

2019 Dublin (2A)

2012 Albany (4A)

2012 Gainesville (5A)

2003 Marist (4A)

2001 Americus (2A)

1994 Thomas County Central (3A)

1993 Greene Taliaferro (2A)

1983 Tift County (4A)

1975 Central Macon (3A)

1971 Carrollton (A)

1970 Roswell (A)

1967 Marietta (3A)

1955 Rossville (2A)

1952 Calhoun (C)

1950 Quitman (C)

Forty-nine teams have lost their opening game and won a state title. Here they are: