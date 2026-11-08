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AJC Varsity

3 teams make GHSA football playoffs for 1st time, another ends 21-year drought

Murray County qualifies for playoffs for first time since 2005.
Mt. Bethel Christian captains (from left) Wesley Dunlop, Ford Whyte, Dimitri Sarakinis and Habtamu Thain Liptak stand before the coin toss against Towers in September. The Eagles qualified for the playoffs in Class 4A-2A Private. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Mt. Bethel Christian captains (from left) Wesley Dunlop, Ford Whyte, Dimitri Sarakinis and Habtamu Thain Liptak stand before the coin toss against Towers in September. The Eagles qualified for the playoffs in Class 4A-2A Private. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Lake Oconee, Mt. Bethel Christian and Utopian Academy will be making their first playoff appearances this week, and 48 other teams that didn’t qualify last year are back.

The longest drought-breaker is Murray County, which is making its first appearance since 2005. The Mountaineers, under second-year coach Jason Allen, are 5-5 after five straight finishes of either 1-9 or 2-8. Murray County is playing at seventh-ranked Hart County on Friday.

Also making their first appearances since at least 2020 are Lassiter (2016), Woodland of Stockbridge (2016), Walker (2017), Howard (2018), Bradwell Institute (2019), Heritage of Conyers (2019) and South Effingham (2019).

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The first-time playoff teams are relatively news programs. Lake Oconee played its first varsity season in 2021. Utopian and Mt. Bethel played their first seasons in 2024.

Of 251 playoff teams, 200 made it last season, a retention rate of 79.7.%.

Here are the most recent playoff appearances of the 51 2026 playoff teams that missed out last season.

Class 7A

  • Camden County (2024)
  • North Atlanta (2024)
  • Parkview (2023)
  • South Forsyth (2022)

Class 6A

  • Bradwell Institute (2019)
  • Heritage (Conyers) (2019)
  • Lassiter (2016)
  • Loganville (2023)
  • Northside (Columbus) (2023)
  • Northside (Warner Robins) (2023)
  • South Effingham (2019)
  • Tift County (2021)
  • Veterans (2021)
  • Walnut Grove (2022)

Class 5A

  • Cedartown (2024)
  • Dutchtown (2024)
  • Jones County (2024)
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Class 4A

  • Adairsville (2024)
  • Bainbridge (2023)
  • Baldwin (2024)
  • Howard (2018)
  • Mary Persons (2023)
  • New Hampstead (2023)
  • Shaw (2024)
  • Spalding (2024)
  • White County (2023)
  • Woodland (Stockbridge) (2016)

Class 3A

  • Hephzibah (2023)
  • LaFayette (2020)
  • Murray County (2005)
  • Pike County (2024)

Class 2A

  • Commerce (2024)
  • Dade County (2024)
  • Jefferson County (2022)
  • Model (2023)
  • Utopian Academy (first)
  • Vidalia (2024)
  • Washington (2023)

Class A

  • B.E.S.T. Academy (2020)
  • Claxton (2023)
  • Irwin County (2024)
  • Lake Oconee Academy (first)
  • Miller County (2024)
  • Montgomery County (2022)
  • Portal (2023)
  • Telfair County (2024)

Class 4A-2A Private

  • Eagle’s Landing Christian (2023)
  • Mt. Bethel Christian (first)
  • Pace Academy (2023)
  • Walker (2017)
  • Westminster (2024)