Mt. Bethel Christian captains (from left) Wesley Dunlop, Ford Whyte, Dimitri Sarakinis and Habtamu Thain Liptak stand before the coin toss against Towers in September. The Eagles qualified for the playoffs in Class 4A-2A Private. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Murray County qualifies for playoffs for first time since 2005.

Murray County qualifies for playoffs for first time since 2005.

Lake Oconee, Mt. Bethel Christian and Utopian Academy will be making their first playoff appearances this week, and 48 other teams that didn’t qualify last year are back.

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The longest drought-breaker is Murray County, which is making its first appearance since 2005. The Mountaineers, under second-year coach Jason Allen, are 5-5 after five straight finishes of either 1-9 or 2-8. Murray County is playing at seventh-ranked Hart County on Friday.

Also making their first appearances since at least 2020 are Lassiter (2016), Woodland of Stockbridge (2016), Walker (2017), Howard (2018), Bradwell Institute (2019), Heritage of Conyers (2019) and South Effingham (2019).