Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
AJC Varsity
Maxwell ratings: TCC, Carrollton dominate regular season as playoffs set to start
The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
AJC
By Loren Maxwell