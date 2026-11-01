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‘Do-it-all’ Pope star is Flag Football Player of Week

Junior Anna McGinley has helped lead her team to a Top 5 all-class ranking with her offensive, defensive skills.
Pope is No. 5 in the Max Preps all-classification flag football rankings. (Jason Getz/AJC 2020)
Pope is No. 5 in the Max Preps all-classification flag football rankings. (Jason Getz/AJC 2020)
Todd Holcomb
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The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the Week is Pope junior Anna McGinley.

Pope coach Kevin Fraser calls McGinley “a do-it-all player” who has led Pope to a 13-1 start and the No. 5 all-classification ranking in MaxPreps.

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In the past four games, all victories, the 5-foot-2 McGinley leads the team with 18 flag pulls and has six passes defended and an interception.

McGinley plays quarterback and receiver on offense and had more than 100 total yards in Pope’s victories last week against Rome and Sequoyah, teams that are ranked in MaxPreps’ Top 10 of Division 4.

For the season, she has completed 15 of 18 passes for 80 yards, rushed for two touchdowns and caught four TD passes.

Fraser said McGinley has performed well despite a significant back injury.

“She has been visiting the trainer daily and receiving chiropractic treatment yet continues to compete at a high level through a lot of pain,” Fraser said. “She’s also the smallest player on the field in nearly every game, which makes her impact even more remarkable and fun to watch.”