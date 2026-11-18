AJC Varsity and Georgia High School Football Daily will publish all all-region teams that they receive. Coaches are strongly encouraged to include each player’s year in school. All-region players who are recognized as underclassmen have a better chance of being recruited and getting recognition on preseason all-area or all-state teams in 2026.
Ask
All-region teams are selected by the coaches of that region.
Region 5-3A
Player of the year: WR/DB Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Ryan Woods, Holy Innocents’, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: LB LaDell Moreland, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Jr.
Athlete of the year: DB/WR Travion Callaway, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Sr.
Newcomer offensive player of the year: Dylan Favors, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Jr.
Newcomer defensive player of the year: Deuce Grayson, Holy Innocents’, Fr.
Coach of the year: Nick Perrotta, Holy Innocents’
First-team offense
Second-team defense
- DL – Ford Gartland, Wesleyan, Sr.
- DL – Jack Bennison, Wesleyan, Sr.
- DL – Patrick Nwal, Temple, So.
- DL – Travis Lawrence, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Sr.
- DL – Henry Slagle, Lovett, Sr.
- DL – Michael Warren, North Cobb Christian, Sr.
- LB – Phillip Griffin, Holy Innocents’, Sr.
- LB – Brooks Staton, North Cobb Christian, So.
- LB – Landon Lee, Temple, Jr.
- LB – Nash Ausband, Wesleyan, Sr.
- LB – Luke Gingrey, Wesleyan, Jr.
- DB – Chaz Bivins, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Sr.
- DB – Preston Griffin, Temple, Sr.
- DB – Bennett Burroughs, Holy Innocents’, Jr.
- DB – Charlie Kuzniak, Lovett, So.
- DB – Mykah Wilson, North Cobb Christian, Jr.
- DB – Bradford Smith, Wesleyan, So.
- Second-team special teams
- P/K – Emilio Patino, Haralson County, Jr.
- LS – Josh Morrell, Temple, Sr.
Honorable mention: Haralson County - LB Westin Hutson; LB Jax Brown; DB Dawson Aldridge; RB Bentley Felker. Holy Innocents’ - LB Jack Pileggi; DL Carson Hollier; DL Jace Johnson; LB Landon Murray; DB Lucas Tiliakos; TE Brody Fernandez; OL George Peeler. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - LB Edwin Williams; LB Elijah Kilbourne; DB Mackenzie Webb; DB Caleb Hobbs; K Clifton Kirkland; OL Kristopher McMichael; OL Kameron McMichael; OL Logan Wilson; RB Vincent Lawrence; WR St. Nathaniel Williams; WR Cephas Barnett; WR Jaire Stridiron; Lovett - LB Burns Crotty; LB Chase Michelson; LB Hayes Lusink; DB Cade McKenzie; P Charlie Mitchell; QB Sam Abney. North Cobb Christian - DL William Byrom; LB Bryson Vickery; DB Alex Queen; DB Jason Smith; OL Thomas Egan; TE/H Truett Morris. Temple - LB Devin Tanner; LB Javen Tucker; DL Corde Patterson; K Ryan Rutledge; P Landon Garrett; QB Brody Dempsey; OL Marco Lumpkin-Chandler; OL Junior Pressley. Therrell - DL Quinton Mathis; DB Kaydenn Harris; DB Nabrell Culpepper; DB Darelle James; DB Braylin Love; OL Adam Sow; OL Nasir Culpepper; RB Nathan Floyd. Wesleyan - LB Austin Asbury; DL Adrian Curtis; DE Caleb Ross; LB Carter Overdyke; OL Andrew Smart; OL Jackson Stone