AJC Varsity and Georgia High School Football Daily will publish all all-region teams that they receive. Coaches are strongly encouraged to include each player’s year in school. All-region players who are recognized as underclassmen have a better chance of being recruited and getting recognition on preseason all-area or all-state teams in 2026.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

All-region teams are selected by the coaches of that region.

Region 5-3A

Player of the year: WR/DB Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Ryan Woods, Holy Innocents’, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB LaDell Moreland, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Jr.

Athlete of the year: DB/WR Travion Callaway, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Sr.